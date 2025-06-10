Too Young to Quit? Nicholas Pooran Stuns Cricket World With Retirement From All Formats Of International Cricket At 29

In a major surprise for cricket fans, West Indies star Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of just 29. One of the finest T20 batters of his generation, Pooran made the announcement on Monday night via a heartfelt Instagram post.

Pooran Follows Klaasen in Stepping Away

Pooran’s decision comes shortly after South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen also retired from international cricket. Both players are known for their explosive batting in the T20 format, and their exit raises questions about the future of international cricket amid the rise of franchise leagues.

Focus Now on Franchise Cricket

Pooran has made it clear that while he is done with international cricket, he will continue to play in franchise leagues across the globe. This move follows a growing trend where many players are retiring early from national duty to pursue more freedom and opportunities in leagues like the IPL, CPL, and others.

Pooran’s International Career

The Trinidad-born cricketer retires as West Indies’ most capped player in T20 Internationals, having played 106 matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in T20Is, with 2,275 runs to his name.

Pooran had also captained the West Indies and was once seen as the future face of West Indies cricket. He carried the expectations of fans and experts alike, and his leadership was considered a vital part of the team’s rebuild.

Pooran’s Emotional Goodbye

In his retirement post, Pooran expressed deep gratitude for the support he received throughout his career. “Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me,” he wrote.

He thanked his fans, teammates, friends, and family, calling his international journey “a privilege” and promising continued support for West Indies cricket from afar.

Pooran’s early retirement highlights the growing issue of players prioritizing franchise cricket over international commitments. For many, the financial rewards, reduced pressure, and greater flexibility offered by league cricket are too attractive to ignore.

While some fans respected Pooran’s decision and thanked him for his service, others were left heartbroken, especially as the team prepares for future tournaments. Losing a player of his talent and experience at just 29 is a big blow to West Indies cricket.