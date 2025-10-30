Toota Hai Australia Ka Ghamand: India Stun Australia, March Into Women’s World Cup 2025 Final; Jemimah Scores Ton

India stormed into the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final after stunning defending champions Australia by five wickets in the semifinal. The victory came with history made — India successfully chased 339 runs, the highest successful chase ever recorded in Women’s ODI cricket. Jemimah Rodrigues played the lead role, crafting a sensational 127* off 134 balls, while Harmanpreet Kaur supported brilliantly with a crucial 89, guiding India to a memorable win and securing a title clash against South Africa.

This chase now tops the list of highest successful run-chases in Women’s ODI cricket. The previous record belonged to Australia, who had chased 331 against India in Visakhapatnam earlier this year. Before that, Sri Lanka’s 302-run chase against South Africa in Potchefstroom in 2024 had stood as a landmark. Other notable chases include Australia overhauling 289 versus New Zealand at North Sydney in 2012, and their 283 and 282-run pursuits against India at the Wankhede (2023) and New Chandigarh (2025) respectively. But none match India’s extraordinary 339 against Australia in Navi Mumbai, 2025 now the highest of them all.

Once In A Lifetime Innings

Rodrigues stood firm producing one of the greatest World Cup knocks to anchor India’s chase. The chase wasn’t straightforward. India faced an early setback when Shafali Verma fell in the second over, also losing a review. Rodrigues then stitched a 46-run stand with Smriti Mandhana, before Mandhana departed to Kim Garth in the 10th over.

From there, Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took control, piecing together a match-defining 167-run partnership off just 156 balls that shifted the momentum completely.

Australia’s intensity in the field dropped as pressure mounted. The defining moment came in the 33rd over, when Alyssa Healy dropped Rodrigues on 82. A second reprieve followed in the 43rd over, when Tahlia McGrath put down another regulation catch, giving Rodrigues a life on 106. Those dropped chances kept India in command. Rodrigues also became just the second player to score a century in a World Cup knockout chase, after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 148* in the 2022 final.

Highest match aggregates in Women’s ODIs

Aggregate Match Venue Year

781 IND-W vs AUS-W Delhi 2025

679 IND-W vs AUS-W Mumbai DYP, 2025 WC 2025

678 ENG-W vs SA-W Bristol, 2017 WC 2017

661 IND-W vs AUS-W Visakhapatnam 2025

651 IND-W vs SA-W Colombo RPS 2025

Historic End To Streaks

A monumental night in women’s cricket brought several historic streaks to an end. Australia’s dominant 15-match World Cup winning run, stretching from 2022 to 2025, was finally snapped. Remarkably, both of Australia’s recent semifinal exits in the Women’s ODI World Cup have now come at the hands of India first in Derby 2017, and now in Navi Mumbai, 2025.

This victory also marks India’s third entry into a Women’s ODI World Cup final, following runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2017. Crucially, before this match, India had never successfully chased a total of over 200 in a Women’s ODI World Cup.

Tonight rewrote the records: this became the first-ever successful 300+ chase in an ODI World Cup knockout match across both men’s and women’s tournaments. The previous best chase in a World Cup knockout was 298 by New Zealand against South Africa in the Men’s World Cup 2015 semifinal.