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  • /Top 10 biggest trade deals in IPL history: Rishabh Pant to DC, Sanju Samson to CSK, Hardik Pandya to MI; check full list

Top 10 biggest trade deals in IPL history: Rishabh Pant to DC, Sanju Samson to CSK, Hardik Pandya to MI; check full list

The 'biggest' Indian Premier League (IPL) trade is judged by a mix of cash involved, the retained salaries of players in swaps, star power, and overall league impact. Here's the definitive top 10 biggest trade deals in IPL history:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
Top 10 biggest trade deals in IPL history: Rishabh Pant to DC, Sanju Samson to CSK, Hardik Pandya to MI; check full list
Image Credit: IPL/AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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