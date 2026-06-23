/Top 10 biggest trade deals in IPL history: Rishabh Pant to DC, Sanju Samson to CSK, Hardik Pandya to MI; check full list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is famous for its star-studded auctions, but the trading window has produced some of the most dramatic, high-value, and emotionally charged player movements over the years.
These deals - whether all-cash transfers or blockbuster player swaps - often reshape team strategies, spark massive fan debates, and create lasting storylines.
The 'biggest' IPL trade is judged by a mix of cash involved, the retained salaries of players in swaps, star power, and overall league impact. Recent years have seen an explosion in such high-profile trades ahead of mega auctions.
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1. Sanju Samson (RR to CSK, 2025)
The most sensational swap in recent IPL history. Rajasthan Royals traded their long-time captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson (retained for Rs 18 crore) to CSK in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (fee revised to Rs 14 crore) and Sam Curran (Rs 2.4 crore).
This blockbuster trade deal altered captaincy equations and fan loyalties across two massive franchises. Samson in yellow has been one of the biggest talking points since his arrival in IPL 2026 season.
2. Hardik Pandya (GT to MI, 2024)
An emotional homecoming that divided fans. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was traded back to his original franchise Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal worth approximately Rs 15 crore. Hardik took over the captaincy with high expectations (and some controversy). It remains one of the most discussed moves of the last decade.
3. Cameron Green (MI to RCB, 2024)
The highest pure cash deal in recent IPL history. Mumbai Indians traded explosive all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB for a record Rs 17.5 crore. The move helped MI balance their books while giving RCB a powerful middle-order option and death bowler.
4. Rishabh Pant (LSG to DC, 2026)
Superstar wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has returned "home" to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 15 crore - a significant pay cut from his record Rs 27 crore auction price with LSG in 2025.
In the same deal, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav moves to LSG for Rs 13.5 crore. Pant’s return has fans chanting "Dilli ka Tiger is back!"
5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC to LSG, 2026)
Part of the blockbuster Pant trade, Kuldeep Yadav, who took 72 wickets for Delhi Capitals since 2022, heads to LSG for Rs 13.5 crore to bolster their spin attack ahead of IPL 2027.
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6. Shardul Thakur (DC to KKR, 2023)
Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was traded from Delhi Capitals to KKR for a hefty Rs 10.75 crore cash deal ahead of IPL 2023. It was one of the priciest single-player trades at the time.
7. Harshal Patel (DC to RCB, 2021)
Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded for Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from Delhi Capitals. This turned out to be his breakthrough season for Harshal, who took 32 wickets in 2021, equalling the record for most wickets in a season, establishing himself as RCB’s lead death bowler.
8. Mohammed Shami (SRH to LSG, 2026)
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami moved from Sunrisers Hyderabad to LSG for Rs 10 crore in 2026, adding experience and proven IPL pedigree to LSG’s pace attack.
9. Ravichandran Ashwin (PBKS to DC, 2020)
Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, Punjab Kings traded their captain Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.6 crore. Ashwin took 13 wickets and played a key role in DC’s run to the 2020 final.
10. Quinton de Kock (RCB to MI, 2019)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded Quinton de Kock to MI for RS 2.8 crore in an all-cash deal after his underwhelming 2018 season. De Kock scored 529 runs in 2019 and 503 runs in 2020 and formed a formidable opening pair with Rohit Sharma and contributed to MI's titles in both years.
IPL trades add another layer of strategy and drama beyond the auction. They allow teams to correct mistakes, reunite stars with old franchises (Pant, Hardik), or execute high-stakes swaps that change the balance of power. With more mega auctions on the horizon, expect even bigger and bolder deals in the coming years.
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