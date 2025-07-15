Top 10 Records Smashed In Mitchell Starc’s 100th Test As West Indies Face Historic Collapse

In a jaw-dropping display of fast bowling mastery and utter dominance, Mitchell Starc etched his name deeper into cricketing folklore while the West Indies plummeted to unprecedented lows in Test history. At Kingston’s Sabina Park, what was expected to be a competitive Test match turned into a demolition job — one that saw records shatter on both ends of the performance spectrum.

Starc's Century Test Turns Into a Milestone Marvel

Mitchell Starc couldn’t have dreamt of a more sensational script for his 100th Test. The Australian left-arm quick unleashed a historic spell, claiming 6 wickets for just 9 runs, recording the best-ever bowling figures in a 100th Test match, surpassing Muttiah Muralitharan’s 6/54 in 2006. But that was just the beginning.

Starc became only the second bowler in Test history to claim three wickets in the first over of an innings — a feat previously achieved by Irfan Pathan in 2006. In a breathtaking 15-ball burst, Starc secured a five-wicket haul — the fastest five-for in the history of Test cricket, breaking the previous record of 19 balls held jointly by Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland.

Within just 4.3 overs, Starc had completed the destruction. In doing so, he also reached a historic milestone of 400 Test wickets, becoming only the fourth Australian to the mark after Warne, McGrath, and Lyon. His 400th came in just 19,064 balls, making him the second-fastest in terms of deliveries bowled, behind only Dale Steyn.

West Indies Collapse to Second-Lowest Total in Test History

While Starc’s brilliance made headlines, the West Indies' 27 all out became an equally seismic event — for all the wrong reasons. It now stands as the second-lowest team total in the 148-year history of Test cricket, surpassed only by New Zealand’s infamous 26 against England in 1955.

Adding further ignominy, the innings lasted a mere 14.3 overs, the third-shortest completed innings by balls faced in Test history. Shockingly, seven West Indies batters were dismissed for ducks, setting an all-time record for most ducks in a Test innings.

The top six West Indies batters contributed just 6 runs combined, the lowest aggregate ever in Test history. The previous worst came from Australia (12 runs vs England) back in 1888, highlighting the gravity of the Caribbean collapse.

Whitewashed at Home for the First Time

This catastrophic defeat also sealed a 3-0 series whitewash, marking the first time ever that West Indies have been whitewashed in a three-match (or longer) Test series on home soil in their 95-year Test history.

It was a series drenched in wickets — all six innings across three Tests saw teams bowled out, totalling 120 wickets, only the second time this has occurred in a 3-Test series, the first being India’s tour of South Africa in 2018.