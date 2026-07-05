/Top 10 wicket-takers for India in T20Is: Arshdeep Singh leads, Jasprit Bumrah at 2nd, Axar Patel at...; check full list

India all-rounder Axar Patel etched his name into the record books during the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming the first Indian spinner to complete 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. The left-arm spinner reached the milestone by dismissing England captain Harry Brook, adding another landmark to his growing list of achievements in the shortest format.
The historic wicket also made Axar only the fourth Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is, joining an elite club featuring Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.
Axar achieved the feat in his 98th T20I appearance and now has 100 wickets for India. While his milestone came in a losing cause, it underlined his consistency as one of India's most dependable white-ball bowlers.
Arshdeep Singh currently tops India's all-time T20I wicket-taking charts with 134 wickets, followed by Jasprit Bumrah with 121, while Hardik Pandya occupies third place with 114 wickets.
1.) Arshdeep Singh- 134 wickets (88 Matches)
2.) Jasprit Bumrah- 121 wickets (95 matches)
3.) Hardik Pandya- 114 wickets (138 matches)
5.) Axar Patel- 100 wickets (98 matches)
4.) Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets (80 matches)
5.) Kuldeep Yadav- 95 wickets (54 matches)
6.) Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 90 wickets (87 matches)
7.) Varun Chakravarthy- 74 wickets (47 matches)
8.) Ravichandran Ashwin- 72 wickets (65 matches)
9.) Ravi Bishnoi- 64 wickets (46 matches)
10.) Ravindra Jadeja - 54 wickets (74 matches)
Earlier, India posted 190/7 after being asked to bat first. The visitors handed a memorable debut to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became India's youngest men's international cricketer at 15 years and 99 days. The teenager struck two sixes during his 14-run knock before departing.
Abhishek Sharma continued his aggressive form with 43 off 24 balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 37 off 22. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 49, sharing a crucial 65-run stand with Iyer. However, India lost momentum in the latter stages, slipping from 130/2 to 165/6 before Tilak Varma's unbeaten 24 off 11 balls helped the visitors finish on 190/7.
Sam Curran starred with the ball for England, returning figures of 3/33.
England's chase got off to a disastrous start as both Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were dismissed for ducks, marking the first time the pair had fallen without scoring in a T20I innings.
However, Harry Brook's blistering 39 off 15 balls revived the hosts before Jacob Bethell produced a match-winning unbeaten 76 off 46 deliveries. Tom Banton chipped in with 39, while Bethell accelerated brilliantly in the death overs to guide England to 191/6 in 19 overs.
The result gave England a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening T20I was washed out. Despite the defeat, the match will be remembered for Axar Patel's historic achievement as he became the first Indian spinner to register 100 T20I wickets and further cemented his place among India's finest white-ball bowlers.
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