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Top 10 wicket-takers for India in T20Is: Arshdeep Singh leads, Jasprit Bumrah at 2nd, Axar Patel at...; check full list

Axar Patel became the first Indian spinner to claim 100 T20I wickets, joining Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the elite club during the second T20I against England. Arshdeep leads India's all-time T20I wicket-taking charts with 134 wickets, followed by Bumrah (121), Hardik (114) and Axar (100).

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Top 10 wicket-takers for India in T20Is: Arshdeep Singh leads, Jasprit Bumrah at 2nd, Axar Patel at...; check full list
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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