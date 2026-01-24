Top 5 fastest T20I fifties by Indian batters against New Zealand: Ishan Kishan on top, Abhishek Sharma at 2nd, Rohit Sharma at...

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, India opener Ishan Kishan etched his name into the history books during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday, January 23.

Ishan, the left-handed dynamic batter smashed a half-century in just 21 balls, becoming the fastest Indian to achieve the feat against New Zealand in T20I history. Kishan's whirlwind innings of 76 off 32 balls was the cornerstone of India's chase of a formidable 209-run target.



Ishan Kishan Breaks Abhishek Sharma's Record

Ishan's 21-ball fifty surpassed the previous record of 22 balls, set just two days earlier by another left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma in the series opener at Nagpur.

This knock was a massive statement from Kishan, especially after some recent challenges (including being sidelined and grinding in domestic cricket). It's a reminder of his "Pocket Dynamo" potential and why he's a game-changer for India in the T20 format.

Fastest 50 by Indian batters against New Zealand in T20Is

1. Ishan Kishan - 21 Balls (Raipur, 2026)

Ishan Kishan created the current record during the 2nd T20I in Raipur on January 23, 2026. Chasing a daunting target of 209 in Raipur, India were reeling at 6/2 when Kishan walked in. The southpaw unleashed a relentless counter-attack, reaching his half-century in just 21 balls. This is currently the record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian against New Zealand. He finished with a blistering 76 off 32 balls (including 11 fours and 4 sixes) and helped India chase down a big total.

2. Abhishek Sharma - 22 Balls (Nagpur, 2026)

Just two days before Ishan Kishan's record-breaking knock, Abhishek Sharma had set the bar in the opening match of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Opening the innings in Nagpur, Sharma dismantled the Kiwi attack to reach his 50 in 22 balls. His innings of 84 helped India post a massive 238/7, briefly holding the record for the fastest fifty in this rivalry before his teammate Ishan surpassed him.

3. Suryakumar Yadav - 23 Balls (Raipur, 2026)

The Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the party in the same match as Ishan Kishan. Known for his 360-degree stroke play, Suryakumar ended a significant personal scoring drought by reaching his fifty in 23 balls. His unbeaten 82 off 37 balls ensured India chased down 209 with nearly five overs to spare, which is a big boost for the side ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

4. KL Rahul - 23 Balls (Auckland, 2020)

Before the 2026 power-hitting masterclass, KL Rahul held the top spot for several years. During India’s historic 5-0 series sweep in New Zealand in 2020, Rahul was in peak form. In the first T20I at Eden Park, he reached his half-century in 23 balls, providing the perfect platform for India to chase down a target of 204.

5. Rohit Sharma - 23 Balls (Hamilton, 2020)

Matching KL Rahul’s feat in the same 2020 tour, Rohit Sharma produced a classic knock in Hamilton. He reached his 50 in 23 balls, a performance best remembered for his heroics in the subsequent Super Over where he hit two consecutive sixes to seal the game for India.