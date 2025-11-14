Top Of The World: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches 2025 ATP Year-End No. 1 Ranking, Dethrones Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz has secured the ATP Year-End No. 1 rankings for the second time in his career, following a dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Alcaraz and rival Jannik Sinner arrived at the season finale battling for the prestigious honour, but the Spaniard finished the group stage undefeated to secure year-end No. 1 for the second time.

"It means the world to me, to be honest. The year-end No. 1 is always a goal," said Alcaraz.

"At the beginning of the year, I saw the No. 1 really, really far away [with] Jannik winning almost every tournament he plays. But from the middle of the season ’til now, I [gave myself] the goal for the No. 1 because I thought it was there. I had the chance to play great tennis in a lot of tournaments in a row to put myself in with a chance to be close to Jannik for the No. 1.

Then in the last three, four tournaments of the year, [I was] fighting toe to toe with Jannik for this spot and then finally I got it. For me, it means everything," he added.

It has been a memorable year for the 22-year-old, who in 2022 became the youngest year-end No. 1 in history (since 1973). He is just the second active player to secure multiple year-end No. 1 finishes, joining Novak Djokovic (8).

Carlos Alcaraz's Fine Run In 2025

Alcaraz opened his season with a run to the Australian Open quarter-finals as he chased the lone major missing from his collection. Since then, the Spaniard has been a commanding presence on the ATP Tour.

The World No. 1 has won a Tour-leading eight titles in 2025, including victories at two majors (Roland Garros and US Open), three ATP Masters 1000 events (Monte-Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati) and three ATP 500 tournaments (Rotterdam, Queen’s Club and Tokyo). The eight trophies are the most he has earned in a season.

Alcaraz also won Roland Garros and the US Open to become the second-youngest man in the Open Era to lift six Slam trophies behind only Bjorn Borg, who was also 22 when he reached the mark.

Carlos Alcaraz's Memorable Win At Roland Garros, US Open

Alcaraz’s win at Roland Garros was particularly memorable. He saved three championship points against Sinner in the final, which at five hours and 29 minutes was the longest in tournament history.

The 22-year-old became just the ninth player in the Open Era to rally from two sets down to win a major final, and the first to do it at Roland Garros since 2004, when Gaston Gaudio battled past Guillermo Coria.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz became the youngest of four men to earn multiple major titles on clay, grass and hard courts after his victory at US Open. Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Mats Wilander are the other three.

Carlos Alcaraz's Consistency In 2025

Notably, Alcaraz has been more consistent than ever in 2025, advancing to the final of nine consecutive tournaments from the Monte-Carlo Masters in April through the Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo in September.

Alcaraz won 17 straight ATP Masters 1000 matches from the start of Monte-Carlo through his championship victory at the Cincinnati Open. Since the introduction of the Masters 1000 series in 1990, only Djokovic, Roger Federer, Nadal and Pete Sampras have earned longer winning streaks at the level.

The Murcia native joins Borg, Stefan Edberg and Lleyton Hewitt with two ATP Year-End No. 1 rankings. He is the 11th player to claim year-end No. 1 more than once.

Having finished the group stage undefeated at the ATP Finals, Alcaraz has won the Jimmy Connors Group and will face the winner of Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime Saturday in the semi-finals. He is two victories from triumphing at the season finale for the first time.