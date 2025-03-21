‘Tough One’: Sachin Tendulkar Reflects On His First International Century

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar named his favourite centuries in international cricket and pointed to his first century out of 100 tons. He scored it against England in 1990 and termed it as a knock which gave him "self-belief". Sachin was speaking to Boria Majumdar during season six of Backstage with Boria. "That is a tough one! (which of his international centuries stood out). But I would say my first century in international cricket against England in 1990. I was just 17, and we were in a tough position. That innings gave me self-belief, made me feel that I belonged at the highest level," Sachin said.

During the second Test at Manchester in 1990, 17-year-old Sachin produced a masterclass knock of 119* in 189 balls, with 17 fours while India was assigned a run-chase of 408 runs. The match was drawn, but Tendulkar won the 'Player of the Match' award for knocks of 68 and 119* in the match. In that series, which England won 1-0, Sachin made 245 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 61.25, with a century and half-century.

That century would serve as a foundation of his fantastic Test record in England, where he has 1,575 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 54.31, with four centuries and eight fifties in 30 innings. Another knock Sachin named was his double hundred against South Africa in 2010 during an ODI, which made him the first men's player to reach the milestone in the 50-over format.

"Another special one was my double century in ODIs against South Africa in 2010--becoming the first to reach that milestone was special," said Sachin. During the second ODI at Gwalior in the three-match series, Sachin scored 200* in 147 balls, with 25 fours and three sixes. Knocks from Dinesh Karthik (79 in 85 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and skipper MS Dhoni (68* in 35 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) powered India to a match-winning total of 401/3, chasing which South Africa were bundled out for 248, giving India the series win.