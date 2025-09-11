Towel Drama in Dubai: India Captain Withdraws Appeal, Watch Viral Video
India captain Suryakumar Yadav showcases true sportsmanship by withdrawing an appeal against UAE batter Junaid Siddique as India dominate Asia Cup 2025, bundling UAE out for just 57 runs.
- Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal – India captain shows exemplary sportsmanship by letting UAE batter Junaid Siddique off despite a clear stumping in Asia Cup 2025.
-
- UAE Collapses Against India – Hosts bundled out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs as Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) wreak havoc with the ball.
-
- India Cruises to Nine-Wicket Victory – Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav guide India to an effortless chase, maintaining momentum ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash.
Trending Photos
In a rare and intriguing moment during the Asia Cup 2025, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav displayed remarkable sportsmanship by withdrawing an appeal against UAE batter Junaid Siddique. The incident unfolded in the 13th over of the Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium, leaving fans and commentators debating whether it was a gesture of true cricketing spirit or a mere act of pity.
Captain SKY is all class
Watch #DPWORLDASIACUP2025 - LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork TV Channels #AsiaCup #INDvUAE pic.twitter.com/SjkL6iS4YM— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 10, 2025
Also Read: 93 Balls Remaining: India Record Biggest T20I Win Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025
The Towel Incident That Stunned Fans
The drama began when Shivam Dube bowled a short-pitched delivery to Siddique. In an unusual turn, the batter became distracted by Dube’s towel slipping from his waistband during the bowler’s run-up. As Siddique signaled the umpire, he inadvertently stepped out of the crease. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson seized the moment, whipping off the bails and appealing for a stumping.
Television replays showed Siddique was indeed short of the crease, and the third umpire confirmed the dismissal. Yet, in a rare act of fair play, Yadav withdrew the appeal, allowing the UAE batter to continue his innings. While former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar criticized the decision as unnecessary, stating it had “nothing to do with the towel coming off,” cricket fans lauded the captain for prioritizing the spirit of the game.
India’s Bowling Masterclass
Despite the unusual appeal withdrawal, the incident had no impact on the match outcome. India’s bowlers completely dismantled the UAE lineup, bundling them out for a paltry 57 runs in 13.1 overs — the lowest-ever T20I score against India.
Kuldeep Yadav, returning to white-ball cricket, was the star with 4 wickets for 7 runs in just 2.1 overs, including a sensational triple-wicket over. Shivam Dube was equally impressive, taking 3 wickets for 4 runs in a lively spell. Opening bowler Jasprit Bumrah, marking his return to T20Is, struck early by removing Alishan Sharafu, who top-scored with 22 off 17 balls.
The UAE innings crumbled rapidly after the initial breakthroughs, exposing their lack of depth against India’s lethal bowling attack comprising Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel.
India Chase Down With Ease
Chasing a meager target of 58, India required minimal effort. Abhishek Sharma contributed 30 runs, while Shubman Gill and Yadav remained unbeaten on 20 and 7, respectively. India secured a nine-wicket victory with 93 balls to spare, emphasizing their dominance and sending a clear warning to other Group A contenders, including arch-rivals Pakistan.
Suryakumar Yadav: A Contender for Spirit of Cricket Award
Yadav’s decision to withdraw the appeal could place him in contention for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Spirit of Cricket Award. His gesture reflected a deep understanding of cricket’s ethos — valuing fairness and respect over ruthless competitiveness, even when the team held a commanding position.
While some analysts argue that the decision might have stemmed from India’s comfortable game situation, it nevertheless sparked a global conversation about sportsmanship and ethics in modern cricket.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv