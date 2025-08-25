Toyota And Fintech Start-Up In Race To Become Team India’s Title Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025: Reports

Dream11 Exit Leaves Sponsorship Void

Dream11’s Rs 358 crore deal with the BCCI came to a sudden end after the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which prohibits fantasy gaming companies from sponsoring sporting events. The decision left the BCCI scrambling to fill the sponsorship void, especially with the Asia Cup scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Toyota, Fintech Start-Up Step Forward

According to reports, Toyota Motor Corporation, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, and a fintech start-up have expressed strong interest in taking over the high-value sponsorship rights. Their involvement would represent a significant shift from the trend of gaming and ed-tech sponsors dominating Indian cricket in recent years.

A senior source revealed that talks are moving quickly: “The board wants a sponsor that brings both credibility and stability. Toyota’s global reputation and the fintech company’s digital reach make them strong contenders.”

Reliance Jio Also in the Mix

Alongside Toyota and the fintech start-up, Reliance Jio has also reportedly shown interest in joining the race. If successful, this would strengthen Jio’s existing cricketing footprint, as it already holds significant broadcasting and sponsorship ties within Indian cricket.

What’s at Stake?

The sponsorship is not only about finances, it’s about visibility. India’s matches in the Asia Cup, especially the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, will attract a massive global audience. A prime placement on the Indian jersey during such a marquee event is among the most lucrative branding opportunities in world sport.

Urgency Ahead of Asia Cup

With the tournament looming, time is short. The BCCI must finalize the new sponsor swiftly to ensure jerseys are updated before India takes the field. Industry experts believe that, beyond the Asia Cup, the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and next year’s packed cricket calendar make this deal even more valuable.