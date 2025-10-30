Advertisement
BEN AUSTIN CRICKETER DEATH

Tragedy In Australian Cricket: 17-Year-Old Ben Austin Passes Away After On-Field Accident

In a deeply heartbreaking incident, 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin tragically lost his life after being struck on the neck during a net practice session at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne.  

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tragedy In Australian Cricket: 17-Year-Old Ben Austin Passes Away After On-Field AccidentImage Credit:- X

According to reports, Austin was wearing a helmet but was not using a neck guard when he was hit by a delivery from a wanger, a handheld ball-throwing device commonly used for training. The accident occurred around 5 PM, following which emergency responders arrived promptly and rushed him to the hospital. Despite being placed on life support, the young cricketer succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club Pays Tribute

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the devastating news through an emotional post on Facebook, expressing grief and urging the cricket community to pay tribute by placing bats outside their homes, a gesture reminiscent of the tribute paid to Phil Hughes after his tragic passing in 2014.

“The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club sadly wishes to advise of the tragic passing of our player, Ben Austin, on 29/10/25.
We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach,  and all who knew Ben and the joy he brought,” the club wrote.

The post also conveyed gratitude to emergency services, including Ambulance Victoria, the Police, and Monash Children’s Hospital, for their support in the tragic aftermath.

Cricket Community Mourns the Loss

The tragic news sent shockwaves through the global cricketing fraternity. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter):

Ben’s father, Jace Austin, shared an emotional message remembering his son as a passionate cricketer and loving family member.

  • “For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach, and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends. This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he loved, going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved the game, and it was one of the joys of his life,” he said, as quoted by Wisden.

Cricket Australia and Victoria Extend Condolences

Cricket Australia released a statement on X mourning the teenager’s passing:

Ben Austin’s tragic death serves as a painful reminder of the risks athletes face even in practice, and it has reignited conversations about safety equipment standards, including the importance of neck guards in cricket. His memory now joins that of Phil Hughes, both young men whose passion for the game was boundless, and whose lives ended far too soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

