‘Training Can’t Replicate A Match’: Ben Stokes Opens Up On Return From Injury Ahead Of Zimbabwe Test

The announcement comes as a major boost for England ahead of the summer season.

Stokes has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during the Test series against New Zealand earlier in 2024. The injury, which he sustained while fielding during the second Test, was a recurrence of a previous hamstring issue he dealt with earlier in the year. However, unlike the initial strain that required only a brief recovery period, this time the damage was more extensive, requiring five months of rehabilitation and rest.

The extended layoff ruled Stokes out of several crucial fixtures, including parts of England’s red-ball preparations. However, his commitment to recovery and fitness has finally paid off, with medical staff and selectors now confident in his return to competitive action.

"It’s been a tough few months being away from the game, but I’m feeling fit and ready to contribute again," Stokes reportedly told team officials during his fitness clearance.

“I’m feeling great,” Stokes shared in a conversation with Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports. “But there’s a big difference between training and playing. No matter how intense your training is, it can never truly match the physical demands and pressure of a real match. As excited as I am to get back on the field, I’m fully aware it’s going to be a different level compared to what I’ve been doing in training.”

He further added, “In terms of my role, I’m looking forward to returning as the fourth seamer and batting at No. 6. My focus is to take control of every situation I’m in—whether with the bat or the ball—and impose myself on the game. I’ve done it before, and I have full confidence in my ability to do it again, especially on the biggest stages.”



The England Test team will be eager to welcome their talismanic figure back into the fold. Known for his match-winning performances, aggressive mindset, and leadership qualities, Stokes’ return will strengthen England’s middle order and give captain Ben Duckett more flexibility with the ball.

With the Zimbabwe Test series expected to be a platform for England to build rhythm ahead of a packed international calendar, Stokes's presence will also serve as a stabilizing force in the dressing room.