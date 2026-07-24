/Travis Head breaks silence on Virat Kohli handshake controversy, says ‘Nothing to patch over’

Australia batter Travis Head has addressed the controversy surrounding his reported fallout with Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 season, saying there is "nothing to patch over" between the two cricketers.
The incident took place during the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kohli was seen appearing to walk past Head without shaking hands during the customary post-match interaction, leading to widespread speculation about a possible rift between the two players. Months after the incident, Head has now spoken about the controversy and played down suggestions of an ongoing feud with Kohli.
Speaking to Code Sports, Head said the incident was part of the competitive nature of professional sport and insisted that there was no need to resolve anything between the two players.
"I don't think there's anything to patch over. That's just that's what it is. That's yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So as expected," Head said.
Head did not reveal what exactly happened between him and Kohli during the match. However, his comments suggest that he does not view the incident as something that requires further discussion or reconciliation.
The controversy also affected Head's family, with his wife, Jessica Davies, revealing that she faced abuse on social media following the incident.
Head acknowledged that while he and Jessica have developed a perspective on dealing with public scrutiny, the situation was difficult for family members who are not accustomed to such attention. "I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That's the world we live in, and I think she's amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. It was more the family stuff was built around it, flowing on to other family members who don't particularly see that sort of stuff," Head said.
He also praised his wife for the way she handled the situation. "Everyone forgets about it in a few days' time. She handled it extremely well," he added.
Travis Head represented Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2026, while Virat Kohli played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RCB went on to win the IPL 2026 title after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad. SRH, meanwhile, were eliminated after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.
The handshake controversy between Kohli and Head had generated significant attention during the season, but Head's latest comments indicate that he does not believe there is any unresolved issue between the two players.
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