Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Travis Head breaks silence on Virat Kohli handshake controversy, says ‘Nothing to patch over’

Travis Head breaks silence on Virat Kohli handshake controversy, says ‘Nothing to patch over’

Travis Head has broken his silence on the much-discussed Virat Kohli handshake controversy from IPL 2026, saying there is "nothing to patch over" between them. The Australian batter also praised his wife Jessica Davies for handling the social media abuse and public scrutiny surrounding the incident.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Travis Head breaks silence on Virat Kohli handshake controversy, says ‘Nothing to patch over’
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Massive crackdown at NTA: 47 officials sacked, criminal charges ordered as Centre begins total testing agency revamp
Education Ministry4 min ago
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi58 min ago
3
CJP protest Jantar Mantar1 hr ago
4
Alzarri Joseph1 hr ago
5
Ben Affleck1 hr ago