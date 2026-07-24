/Travis Head breaks silence on Virat Kohli handshake controversy, says ‘Nothing to patch over’

Head acknowledged that while he and Jessica have developed a perspective on dealing with public scrutiny, the situation was difficult for family members who are not accustomed to such attention. "I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That's the world we live in, and I think she's amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. It was more the family stuff was built around it, flowing on to other family members who don't particularly see that sort of stuff," Head said.