/Travis Head clinches back-to-back Allan Border Medals; Mitchell Starc named Test Player of the Year

Travis Head edges Alex Carey by one vote to retain Australian cricket's highest individual honour; Mitchell Marsh and Tim David also among major award winners.
Australia opener Travis Head has retained the prestigious Allan Border Medal after emerging victorious in a closely fought race at Cricket Australia's annual awards ceremony in Brisbane. Head polled 153 votes to claim Australian cricket's highest individual honour for the second consecutive year, finishing just one vote ahead of wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, while Mitchell Starc secured third place with 150 votes.
With the achievement, Head became only the fifth player to win the Allan Border Medal in successive years. He also joined an elite group of multiple-time winners that includes Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Steve Smith and David Warner.
The race for the Allan Border Medal remained undecided until the final stages of the voting period. Head strengthened his claim with an unbeaten 163 after moving to the opening slot during the final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The innings came in a match that also featured a century from Steve Smith and key contributions from Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser.
The 32-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 international season, scoring 1,437 runs in 30 matches across all three formats. His campaign included a match-winning 123 off 83 balls in the opening Ashes Test in Perth before following it up with a superb 170 in Adelaide, cementing his place among Australia's most consistent performers.
Although he narrowly missed out on the Allan Border Medal, Mitchell Starc was recognised with the Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award after a sensational red-ball campaign. The left-arm pacer picked up 57 wickets in 11 Tests, more than double the tally of the next-best Australian wicket-taker during the voting period. Starc earned 25 votes for the Test award, finishing ahead of Head and Carey, and claimed the honour for the second time in his career.
Mitchell Marsh was named Men's ODI Player of the Year despite playing only six of Australia's 10 eligible ODIs. Returning from injury to captain Australia in home series against South Africa and India, Marsh averaged over 60 with the bat during the voting period.
Tim David completed the list of major men's award winners after being named Men's T20I Player of the Year. The explosive batter averaged 49.37 at a strike rate of 197.50 and registered his maiden international century with a blistering 37-ball hundred against the West Indies in St Kitts.
Earlier this year, Annabel Sutherland was honoured with the Belinda Clark Medal and also won the Women's ODI Player of the Year award, while Beth Mooney was named Women's T20I Player of the Year.
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