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Travis Head clinches back-to-back Allan Border Medals; Mitchell Starc named Test Player of the Year

Travis Head retained the Allan Border Medal after edging Alex Carey by just one vote, becoming a back-to-back winner of Australia's highest individual cricket honour. Mitchell Starc was named Men's Test Player of the Year, while Mitchell Marsh and Tim David won the ODI and T20I Player of the Year awards, respectively.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Travis Head clinches back-to-back Allan Border Medals; Mitchell Starc named Test Player of the Year
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Travis Head clinches back-to-back Allan Border Medals; Mitchell Starc named Test Player of the Year
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