NewsCricketTravis Head Hopes To Revive Ashes Tradition With Post-Series Drinks After Sydney Test
TRAVIS HEAD

Travis Head Hopes To Revive Ashes Tradition With Post-Series Drinks After Sydney Test

Australia opener Travis Head has expressed his hope that England and Australia can revive the long-standing tradition of sharing a drink after the conclusion of an Ashes series.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- X

Australia opener Travis Head has expressed his hope that England and Australia can revive the long-standing tradition of sharing a drink after the conclusion of an Ashes series. The custom, once a symbol of mutual respect between the two fierce rivals, had faded in recent years amid rising tensions between the teams.

With Australia already securing the 2025 Ashes series 3-1, Head believes the upcoming final Test in Sydney offers the perfect opportunity to bring back the spirit of camaraderie that once defined the rivalry.

Tensions That Strained Relations

Relations between the two sides deteriorated significantly during the 2023 Ashes in England, particularly after the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey at Lord’s. The incident sparked heated exchanges and led to unsavoury scenes in the Long Room, where Australian players were subjected to verbal abuse from members of the MCC. Following that episode, England head coach Brendon McCullum suggested that the usual post-series gathering between the teams was unlikely, citing the atmosphere surrounding the series.

Head Optimistic About Renewed Camaraderie

Speaking ahead of the Sydney Test, Head struck a conciliatory tone, expressing optimism that the tradition could be restored. “There’s definitely mutual respect,” Head said. “I get along well with a few of their players. It would be great to share a beer with them. We’ve had a tough series, but those moments are part of what makes the Ashes special.”

He added that winning the series made the moment even more meaningful and hoped it would allow both teams to reconnect off the field.

A Different Tone in the 2025 Ashes

Unlike the fiery encounters of 2023, the current Ashes series has unfolded in a more composed atmosphere. While minor controversies have surfaced, including debates over snickometer readings and pitch conditions, tensions have largely remained under control. England’s struggles on the field have also shaped the tone of the contest. After falling behind 3-0, the visitors once again surrendered the Ashes, extending their wait to reclaim the urn to five consecutive series defeats.

Despite England managing a morale-boosting win in the final Test, the series outcome had already been decided. For Head, however, the focus now shifts to restoring goodwill between two proud cricketing nations.

As the Sydney Test draws to a close, the possibility of players from both sides coming together off the field could mark a symbolic return to the spirit that has long defined the Ashes rivalry, fierce on the field, respectful off it.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

