Travis Head, who played a match-defining knock in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, is once again at the center of attention as Australia takes on South Africa in the WTC 2025 Final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The Australian left-hander is on the verge of breaking a notable record held by Indian veteran Ajinkya Rahane.

As the much-anticipated final gets underway, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first, putting Australia’s top order, including Head, under the spotlight from the very beginning. With Australia batting first, all eyes are on Travis Head, who needs just 19 runs to surpass Rahane and become the leading run-scorer in WTC Finals history.

For context, Ajinkya Rahane has scored a total of 199 runs in four innings across two WTC Finals, making him the top scorer in summit clashes of the tournament so far. Travis Head, on the other hand, has already notched up 181 runs in just two innings, including a sensational 163-run knock against India in the 2023 final. That innings not only led Australia to a commanding victory but also earned Head the Player of the Match award.

Players with the most runs in the WTC Final

Ajinkya Rahane 199

Travis Head 181

Steve Smith 155

Rohit Sharma 122

Virat Kohli 120

Now, with form, confidence, and the opportunity on his side, Travis Head is well-positioned to rewrite the record books. If he manages to score at least 19 runs in the ongoing final, he will cement his place as the most prolific batter in WTC Final history, a remarkable achievement in the highest format of the game.

As the final unfolds at Lord’s, cricket fans around the world will be watching closely to see if Head can rise to the occasion once more and etch his name in WTC history.