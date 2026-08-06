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Trent Boult released, Will Jacks joins: How MI's SA 20 signings and releases hints Mumbai Indians long term IPL masterplan

MI Cape Town’s release of Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard hints at a major Mumbai Indians rebuild. Could MI follow a similar strategy for the IPL 2027 auction?.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Trent Boult released, Will Jacks joins: How MI's SA 20 signings and releases hints Mumbai Indians long term IPL masterplan
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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