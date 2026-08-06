As SA20 franchises formally announced their lists of retained and released players on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming mini auction, 2024 to 2025 champions MI Cape Town initiated a major squad restructuring. The franchise has officially parted ways with veteran left arm pacer Trent Boult, legendary all rounder Kieron Pollard, and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.
In another key roster move, English all rounder Sam Curran has departed MI Cape Town to join Durban Super Giants, where he will feature alongside former England captain Jos Buttler.
Diminishing Returns Trigger Trent Boult Release
The decision to release the 37 year old New Zealand speedster comes amidst a decline in his bowling efficiency across global T20 franchise tournaments. During the previous SA20 campaign, Boult managed only eight wickets across 10 matches, averaging 43 runs per scalp while his economy rate climbed significantly from 6.94 to 9.82.
A similar trend was evident in Major League Cricket, where he claimed eight wickets in 10 outings for MI New York. While Boult has produced steady numbers for MI London in The Hundred 2026 by taking six wickets across five matches, his long term retention with the London side remains unconfirmed.
His struggles were also reflected in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Despite being acquired by Mumbai Indians for a premium price of Rs 12.50 crore, Boult picked up just two wickets in five appearances, making a player retention with the primary IPL franchise highly unlikely ahead of the next bidding cycle.
Pollard Released Despite Strong MLC Showing
The 39 year old Trinidadian all rounder experienced a limited SA20 campaign, featuring in only two matches where he scored 20 runs and went wicketless. Although Pollard delivered commendable performances for MI New York in MLC 2026, his release from MI Cape Town mirrors his previous transition in the IPL, where he retired from playing to become Mumbai Indians' batting coach in 2023. Following Mumbai's recent batting inconsistency in the IPL, questions remain regarding whether his backroom role will be re evaluated.
Will Jacks Joins Global MI Franchise Network
To reinforce their batting unit, MI Cape Town pre signed 27 year old England all rounder Will Jacks, who spent the previous three seasons representing Pretoria Capitals. The acquisition completes a global franchise alignment for Jacks, who now represents the MI brand across three separate competitions: Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI London in The Hundred, and MI Cape Town in the SA20.
Current Roster Standing and Auction Vacancies
Following the departure of their senior core, MI Cape Town has eight available slots to complete their squad at the mini auction.
The current pre auction squad comprises:
Will Jacks
Rashid Khan
Nicholas Pooran
Corbin Bosch
Reeza Hendricks
Thomas Kaber
George Linde
Dane Piedt
Ryan Rickelton
Jason Smith
Tiaan van Vuuren
Tristan Luus
Kagiso Rabada
With eight vacancies to fill, the Cape Town management will be among the most active groups at the upcoming auction table as they build toward the new season.
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