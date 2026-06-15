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Tri-Series 2026: India 'A' lose to Sri Lanka 'A' in controversial Super Over thriller after dramatic finish

Despite fighting half‑centuries from Vipraj Nigam and Suryansh Shedge taking India A to 265 in 49.2 overs, the visitors fell short as the hosts Sri Lanka 'A' equalled the total in their 50 overs and then sealed a victory in dramatic fashion in the Super Over.  
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Tri-Series 2026: India 'A' lose to Sri Lanka 'A' in controversial Super Over thriller after dramatic finish
Image Credit: BCCI

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Zee Media Bureau

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