Trinbago Knight Riders Script History, Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors To Win Record Fifth Caribbean Premier League Title

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) scripted history by clinching their fifth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title with a thrilling three-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in a tense, low-scoring final in Providence Stadium on Sunday.

Akeal Hosein was the Player of the Match in the final, courtesy his contributions with bat and ball. The all-rounder bagged figures of 2/26 before hitting the winning runs for his side, scoring a quickfire 16 not out off 7 deliveries while chasing a target of 131. Saurabh Netravalkar also made significant contributions, registering figures of 3/25.

Match Summary Of CPL 2025 Between Trinbago Knight Riders And Guyana Amazon Warriors

Put in to bat after captain Imran Tahir won the toss, the Warriors stumbled early when rookie Quentin Sampson fell to Andre Russell off just the fourth ball. Despite Ben McDermott’s brisk 28 from 17, the hosts reached just 41/2 inside the Powerplay and never truly found rhythm.

The Knight Riders’ spin trio turned the screws, with Player of the Match Akeal Hosein (2/26), Usman Tariq (1/18), and the miserly Sunil Narine (0/30) choking the middle overs. Left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar then tore through the lower order with 3/25, leaving the Warriors with a modest total to defend.

But the chase was far from straightforward. The champions wobbled at 89/4 in the 13th over, sparking hopes of a Warriors fightback. Kieron Pollard, however, flexed his big-match pedigree, blasting three sixes off Tahir to briefly steady nerves.

Crowd at Providence Stadium roared again when Tahir struck twice in two balls, removing Pollard and Russell to swing the game back on a knife’s edge. Yet Hosein proved the cool head in the chaos, sealing victory and Knight Riders’ record fifth CPL crown with back-to-back boundaries off Gudakesh Motie.

Alex Hales anchored with 26 (34), and Hosein’s composure under pressure ensured the Knight Riders reached 133/7 with 12 balls to spare. Tahir finished with 3/34, capping a brilliant tournament where he topped the wicket taking charts with 23 scalps.

Kieron Pollard Extends His CPL Legacy With Record 18th T20 Title

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard extended his legacy with a record 18th T20 title. The experienced all-rounder delivered under pressure with a crucial hand in the chase, scoring 21 off 12 balls. He also amassed 383 runs in the tournament (his best season as a batter in the CPL), earning the Player of the Tournament award for his timely contributions.

In his typical style, Pollard shared his feeling in the post-match interview, saying, "It means a lot. There’s three countries where we’ve played (this season), and the booing is boring now. You have a guy who has represented the entire Caribbean, putting them on the map in a particular format. Yet, we do not appreciate him. I’m not bitter, but I feel sorry, not for myself. God has given me the opportunity to represent my country and my family. I do it because I love the sport, and this means a lot – being five-time champions, Player of the Tournament and a winner at 38 years old. It means a lot."

Special Moment For Captain Nicholas Pooran

The triumph also marked a significant moment for captain Nicholas Pooran, who clinched his maiden trophy as captain. To make the moment even more special, he achieved the feat at the same ground where he made his T20 debut.

The 29-year-old Pooran led the way for his side with 426 runs in the tournament, and was ably supported by Colin Munro (416 runs) and Alex Hales (386 runs).

TKR captain Pooran also expressed his delight while shedding some insight into the team’s mindset.

"It's all about getting the ego out. We've lost the last five years, and a lot of things were said. I think every single person answered the call, and they proved everyone wrong. This is what cricket is all about for us. This one means a lot. I've waited 13 years for this moment," said Pooran.

'They gave me a leadership role, and I needed to take responsibility. It's not about me, but it's all about what I could do for this team. I was trying to do what the team required. I was not going to back down. I wasn't going to sit by another year and say we missed another opportunity," he added.

First CPL Title For Dwayne Bravo As Head Coach

It was also a special night for Dwayne Bravo, who won his first CPL title as head coach after playing his part as a player in the previous four title wins.

Expressing his delight after the win, Bravo said, "When you have players like Pollard, Pooran, Sunil (Narine), Russell, the most important thing is to just keep the dressing room happy, bank on the experience and trust them as players. So, for this reason, I’m really happy."

With a blend of international stars, local heroes, and memorable performances, Trinbago Knight Riders secured their record-breaking fifth CPL championship.

With this achievement, the franchise have solidified their status as the league’s most successful teams, reinforcing their storied legacy and instilling even more pride across the region.