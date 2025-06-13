'Trio Of Hazlewood, Cummins And Starc Better Than McGrath, Gillespie and Lee': Matthew Hayden Draws Major Comparison During WTC Final Between Australia, South Africa

Former Australia opener and World Cup winner Matthew Hayden hailed the Kangaroos current pace bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood after their stellar performance in the ongoing World Test Championship Final 2025 against South Africa. Hayden dropped a bombshell remark, calling the trio of Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc the greatest seam-bowling attack of all time for Australia. Hard hitting batter ranked them ahead of the lethal troika of Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, and Brett Lee.

"The trio of Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc might just be Australia’s best-ever pace attack—even better than McGrath, Gillespie, and Lee—because they’ve bowled more together, in more combinations. Add Nathan Lyon to the mix, and it’s an ‘awesome foursome.’ Australia did well to pull ahead despite pressure. South Africa fought back hard, making this a seesaw contest. It’s been a fantastic Test match so far, and Day 3 promises more drama," said Hayden.

Clutch Performers

The trio wrecked havoc at iconic Lords Cricket Ground, bundling South Africa for 138 runs, already putting one hand on the trophy they claimed last year in 2023 defeating India. Considering their legacy, big match record and fourth innings pressure, a miracle is needed of Proteas if they need to end their long standing Trophy drought. Pat Cummins led from the front dominating the inning with a 6 wicket haul to his name. On the other hand Mitchell Starc once again rose up to the big occasion taking 2 wickets at the front. Josh Hazelwood took 1 wicket but was equally lethal, building the pressure which Africa succumbed under. Cummins' extraordinary spell of 6/41 helped him become the eighth Australian bowler to pick up 300 Test wickets.

Hayden also opined how the WTC final has been a bowlers dominated affair due to the extra swing provided at the venue with bowling conducive conditions.

“Looking at Day 2 performance, an equal number of wickets have fallen over the two days. Batters seem a bit rusty in terms of Test match batting. The lateral movement has made footwork difficult—they’re getting hit on the pads, edging deliveries. Bowlers have dominated this match," Hayden said.

South Africa needs 282 runs to win the WTC final and break their jinx with ICC trophies. The Temba Bavuma led side would like to fancy their chances in believing that the batting order that helped them reach till here will help them sail over Australia in the WTC Final.