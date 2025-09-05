Tristan Stubbs’ Miraculous Escape: Bat Slips Near Stumps in ENG vs SA 2nd ODI at Lord’s

Cricket fans witnessed one of the most unusual near-dismissals in recent times during the second ODI between England and South Africa at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. South African right-handed batter Tristan Stubbs narrowly escaped what could have been a bizarre dismissal after losing control of his bat while attempting a defensive shot, leaving England pacer Saqib Mahmood visibly shocked.

The Shocking Moment: Bat Slips Out of Control

The dramatic incident unfolded in the 31st over of South Africa's innings when Mahmood delivered his seventh ball. Stubbs, stepping back to play a defensive prod, lost his grip, and the bat flew dangerously close to his stumps. Spectators and commentators alike held their breath as the young batter somehow managed to avoid hitting the wickets. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with fans dubbing it a “miraculous escape.”

Stubbs’ composure after the incident was commendable, highlighting his ability to regain focus immediately. “It’s not something you see every day,” remarked one commentator, reflecting the rare nature of the event.

Stubbs’ Contribution Keeps South Africa on Track

Despite the scare, Stubbs continued to anchor the innings effectively, eventually scoring 58 runs before falling to a mix-up with fellow batter Dewald Brevis. His innings was crucial in setting up a 147-run partnership with Matthew Breetzke, who also notched a half-century, building a strong foundation for the Proteas. Earlier, South Africa’s innings began solidly with a 73-run opening stand between Aiden Markram (49) and Ryan Rickelton (35).

While captain Temba Bavuma fell cheaply for 4 off seven balls, the Proteas’ middle order responded admirably, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Brevis contributed a quick 42 off 30 balls, ensuring that South Africa remained on course for a massive total above 300 despite losing six wickets.

England’s Bowling Efforts and Rain Delays

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field first, but the start of the match was slightly delayed due to light rain at Lord’s. Mahmood’s figures were particularly eye-catching as he kept Stubbs on his toes, although the near mishap added an unexpected twist to his over.

The hosts will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing first ODI, where South Africa easily chased down England’s 131 at Headingley, thanks to Markram’s explosive 86. With the series currently favoring the tourists, England will need a disciplined bowling performance and some solid partnerships to stay competitive.