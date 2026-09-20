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'Trophy chor' Mohsin Naqvi won't return 2 Asia Cup trophies despite BCCI secretary's reassurance: Report

The Asia Cup trophy standoff between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains unresolved, with the two pieces of silverware won by India’s men’s and women’s teams yet to reach the BCCI headquarters.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
'Trophy chor' Mohsin Naqvi won't return 2 Asia Cup trophies despite BCCI secretary's reassurance: Report
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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