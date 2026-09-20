The Asia Cup trophy standoff between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains unresolved, with the two pieces of silverware won by India’s men’s and women’s teams yet to reach the BCCI headquarters. The latest development came after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the trophies would eventually make their way to the board’s office at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, although he declined to provide a timeline. The trophies are currently reported to be at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.
The fresh assurance follows repeated uncertainty over how the silverware will be handed over after both Indian teams avoided receiving their respective trophies from Naqvi during presentation ceremonies.
Trophy Standoff Continues
The dispute dates back to the 2025 men’s Asia Cup final in Dubai. India defeated Pakistan to win the title, but the team did not collect the trophy from Naqvi, who was present at the presentation ceremony. The episode resurfaced this month after Harmanpreet Kaur’s India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup final in Dubai to claim a record eighth title. The Indian players did not return to the field for the formal trophy presentation while Naqvi was present.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia subsequently said the board had communicated its position to the ACC before the final. He described the decision as one taken after considering the prevailing circumstances.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also said Naqvi did not object to the Indian team’s decision, adding another layer to the unusual presentation episode.
What Happens To The Trophies Now?
While the Indian teams have celebrated their respective championship victories, the physical silverware remains outside India for now. Saikia’s latest assurance indicates that the BCCI expects both trophies to eventually be transferred to Mumbai. However, without a specified date, the exact mechanism and timing of the handover remain unclear.
The situation has therefore shifted from a question of whether India will receive the trophies to when and through what arrangement the silverware will finally arrive at the BCCI office.
Naqvi’s ACC Tenure Adds Another Angle
Naqvi’s current term as ACC president is scheduled to run until April 2027. His tenure has come under renewed attention amid the repeated trophy presentation dispute involving Indian teams. The ACC presidency operates through a rotational arrangement among its member countries. Any change in leadership after Naqvi’s term could therefore alter the circumstances surrounding future trophy presentations.
For now, however, the immediate issue remains unresolved. India has won both Asia Cup titles, but the trophies themselves are still awaiting their journey from Dubai to the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
What did Saikia say?
"Asia Cup trophies… we hope it will come one day," Saikia said in Mumbai on Friday after the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting. "I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land up in this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."
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