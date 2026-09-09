/'Trophy nahi chahiye, India ko Harana hai': Pakistan fan makes a desperate plea to Wahab Riaz - WATCH

An unexpected spectator exchange unfolded following the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 fixture between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan head coach Wahab Riaz approached the boundary hoardings to express gratitude toward supporters after a successful outing that secured the squad a spot in the tournament semi finals. While greeting the gathered enthusiasts, a passionate follower vocalized a surprising sentiment regarding national priorities.
The individual insisted that securing a triumph against the neighboring rivals held far greater importance than capturing the tournament championship title.
'"Wahab sahab, India par koshish karein. Wahab bhai, India ko beat karna hai humne. Humein (Asia Cup) trophy nahi chahiye, India ko humne harana hai. India ko nahi chhodna,"' the fan can be heard as saying in the video.
A fan to Wahab Riaz: “We don’t need the trophy, we just want to beat India!” pic.twitter.com/kJrEB7hCRr— Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) September 7, 2026
Upcoming Knockout Stage And Previous Defeat
Current tournament brackets dictate that India and Pakistan can now cross paths exclusively during the final match of the Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan prepares to clash with Sri Lanka in the semi finals, while India matches up against either Bangladesh in the alternative last four fixture.
Earlier in the tournament, India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets. After bowling Pakistan out for just 55, India chased down the target in 8.3 overs to underline their credentials as the title favourites.
Controversy And ICC Sanction For Captain
Beyond tactical challenges on the turf, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana attracted scrutiny during the team group stage fixture against India earlier in the competition. Sana was fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday that Fatima was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.'
The confrontation took place on the concluding delivery of the second over during India's pursuit of a 56 run target, when Fatima directed animated gestures toward the pavilion following the caught and bowled dismissal of opener Shafali Verma.
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