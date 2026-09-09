/'Trophy nahi chahiye, India ko Harana hai': Pakistan fan makes a desperate plea to Wahab Riaz - WATCH

Beyond tactical challenges on the turf, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana attracted scrutiny during the team group stage fixture against India earlier in the competition. Sana was fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday that Fatima was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.'