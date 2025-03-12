‘Truly Blessed Feeling’: Sanju Samson Opens Up On His Relationship With MS Dhoni Ahead Of IPL 2025

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest cricketers that India has ever produced. Even after his retirement, he holds a massive fan base across the globe. India’s star player Sanju Samson is also a huge fan of Dhoni and idolizes him for the kind of stature he has in world cricket.

Dhoni, who is probably taking part in his final season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been retained by Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player ahead of the the IPL 2025 mega auction. Dhoni who retired from international cricket back in 2019, was retained for Rs 4 crore and is already 43 years of age.

While talking to the SuperStar series on JioHotstar, Sanju Samson spoke about his relationship with Dhoni and said that he always wanted to be around MS Dhoni.

“Like every young Indian cricketer, I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to him, ask him how he does things. It was a dream for me. I remember playing a match against CSK in Sharjah, where I finally performed well, scored around 70-80 runs, won the game, and became the Man of the Match,” Samson told JioHotstar.

“After that, I met Mahi bhai, and since then, our relationship has grown. Even now, I meet him often. Just yesterday, I met him again. It’s truly a blessed feeling—to go from idolizing him to now sitting with him for shoots and events. I feel like I’m living my dream,” he added.

Recently, the likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina attended the wedding ceremony of Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant, in Mussoorie on Tuesday night. Dhoni was spotted dancing alongside Raina and Pant during the occasion. Rishabh Pant who was a part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad that defeated New Zealand in the final to lift the title after 12 years, came straight from Dubai on Monday to attend his sister's wedding.