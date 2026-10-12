/Tushar Deshpande takes first hat-trick of Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season as Mumbai dominate Chandigarh

Tushar Deshpande made history on Monday, October 12, by claiming the first hat-trick of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season during Mumbai's opening match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-arm pacer also registered a five-wicket haul as Mumbai took control of the contest and moved closer to a commanding victory.
Deshpande produced a devastating spell in Chandigarh's second innings, taking three wickets in consecutive deliveries during the 11th over. He dismissed Arjun Asa, Shivam Bhambri and Dipender Ajaib Kush to complete the hat-trick, leaving the visitors in serious trouble. The Mumbai pacer finished with figures of 5/17 in seven overs as Chandigarh were bowled out for just 78 runs.
Deshpande's hat-trick was a landmark moment for the Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted 143 Ranji Trophy matches since its first match in 1974. According to the supplied statistics, this was the first hat-trick recorded at the venue in the competition, making it a historic achievement for the Mumbai pacer.
The 31-year-old's performance also added to Mumbai's rich history in India's premier domestic first-class tournament. Deshpande became the sixth Mumbai player to claim a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy.
His achievement was particularly notable as it was also the first Ranji Trophy hat-trick against Chandigarh, a team that entered the competition in the 2019-20 season.
Mumbai had already put themselves in a strong position after posting 429 in their first innings. Deshpande contributed with the bat as well, scoring a useful 44 runs to help the hosts build a substantial total.
Chandigarh struggled in response and were dismissed for 78 in their second innings, with Deshpande leading Mumbai's bowling effort. His five-wicket haul included the three consecutive dismissals that completed his hat-trick, followed by the wickets of Raj Angad Bawa and Mohd. Arslan Khan.
Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad enforced the follow-on after his side secured a first-innings lead of 351 runs, putting the hosts firmly in control of their season opener.
Deshpande's achievement adds to the list of Mumbai players who have taken hat-tricks in the Ranji Trophy. Previous instances involving Mumbai players include Shardul Thakur's hat-trick against Meghalaya in the 2024-25 season and Royston Dias feat against Bihar in 2023-24.
Mumbai now share sixth place with Bengal in the list of teams with the most hat-tricks in the competition, according to the statistics. Karnataka lead the tally with 10 hat-tricks.
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