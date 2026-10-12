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Tushar Deshpande takes first hat-trick of Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season as Mumbai dominate Chandigarh

Tushar Deshpande claimed the first hat-trick of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season as Mumbai bowled out Chandigarh for just 78 runs in their second innings. The pacer finished with figures of 5/17 in seven overs, helping Mumbai take a commanding 351-run first-innings lead and enforce the follow-on.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Tushar Deshpande takes first hat-trick of Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season as Mumbai dominate Chandigarh
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Tushar Deshpande takes first hat-trick of Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season as Mumbai dominate Chandigarh
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