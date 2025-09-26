Twice Humbled By India, Pakistan Still Eyes Stunning Upset in Asia Cup 2025 Final, Salman Ali Agha Makes This Lofty Claim

Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha expressed immense delight after his team's hard-fought 11-run win against Bangladesh, a victory that ensured their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Green are set to face India for the third time this tournament, but this time the stakes are at their highest as the title is on the line. Suryakumar Yadav's squad has emerged victorious in both prior matches between the two rivals, and the cricketing world now waits to see how the upcoming showdown plays out.

Salman Ali Agha remains confident about his squad’s ability, expressing that they possess enough talent to defeat any opponent. He stated their aim will be to put their best foot forward against India on Sunday, saying at the post-match presentation, “Very excited. We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them,” as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Agha’s Bowler Praise

The Pakistan skipper also heaped praise on his bowling unit for their standout performance against Bangladesh. The team successfully defended a modest total of 136, largely thanks to impactful spells from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who claimed three wickets apiece to turn the match in Pakistan’s favor. Agha acknowledged the batting was slightly lacking, but credited the bowlers for carrying the team to victory. He said, “We were 10-15 runs short - no way I am going to deny that. If we bowl the way we did up front, we will create pressure. When you create pressure up front, it is tough to chase it down. Bowled well with the new ball and once you bowl like this with the new ball, you win more often.”

Pakistan’s Form Surge

Pakistan have shown marked improvement as they head into the final, bouncing back after their initial Super 4 loss to India, and posting wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to secure their spot in the title clash. This match marks the first-ever instance in Asia Cup history where India and Pakistan face off in the final, increasing anticipation as fans prepare to witness which team prevails in this historic and crucial contest. The summit clash will be played on Sunday.