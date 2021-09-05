हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shardul Thakur

Twitter floods with 'Lord Shardul' memes, Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer join trend

Shardul Thakur along with Rishabh Pant stitched a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket, with the former contributing 60.

Shardul Thakur celebrates his half-century against England (Twitter/virendersehwag)

Shardul Thakur has made quite the impression as a batsman and such has been his impact with the willow that fans have started calling the all-rounder 'Lord Shardul'. The 29-year-old along with Rishabh Pant stitched a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket, with the former contributing 60. 

His effort was appreciated by the netizens as it helped India from three quick blows in the opening session of Day 4 of the ongoing Test at the Oval. Riding on his effort, the visitors got the much-needed push as they managed to put 466 on the scoreboard and gave England an imposing 368-run target.   

This was not the first time in the contest when Shardul's bat came to India's rescue. Earlier in the first-inning, the 29-year-old added 57 runs to help India post a respectable 191 on the board. 

Impressed with Shardul's heroics with the bat, ex-India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer also joined the bandwagon and hailed the cricketer for his impressive show. Here is what they said: 

Meanwhile, fans flooded Twitter with 'Lord Shardul' memes, praising the cricketer for standing tall against the English bowling attack. Here are a few tweets: 

With the ball, Shardul managed to scalp the prize wicket of Ollie Pope in England's first innings, who scored 81 to emerge as the leading run-scorer from the England camp.

