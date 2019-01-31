हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

Twitterati roast Team India after humiliating loss to New Zealand, call to bring back Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

The absence of star regular skipper Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni was quite evident as the Rohit Sharma-led side were bundled out for 92 runs in 30.5 overs to eventually hand a consolation eight-wicket win to the Black Caps. 

Image credit:Twitter/@BlackCaps

India, who dominated New Zealand in the opening three matches against New Zealand, on Thursday surprisingly went down meekly at the hands of the Kane Williamson-led side in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The absence of star regular skipper Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni was quite evident as the Rohit Sharma-led side were bundled out for 92 runs in 30.5 overs to eventually hand a consolation eight-wicket win to the Black Caps. 

It was New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult who tore apart India's batting line up with his impressive figures of five for 21 followed by Colin de Grandhomme's three wickets. Todd Astle and Jimmy Neesham also chipped in with a wicket each. 

India's score of 92 against New Zealand was their seventh-lowest ODI total and also the lowest total posted by any side at Seddon Park, with the previous lowest of 122 being also against the Men in Blue's name.

Soon after the defeat, many former cricketers, as well as cricket fans from all over India, took to their social media handles to express their shock over the visitors' total score. 

Taking to his Twitter account, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan wrote that it is quite unbelievable to see any side being bowled out inside 100 runs these days. 

"92 all out India … Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!!," he tweeted. 

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, on the other hand, pointed out that the absence of India's key batsmen led to their loss.  

"See what happens when a team don’t have there best batsmen in," Waugh tweeted. 

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh wrote that it was indeed not a good day for India. He, however, added that he was glad to see Shubman Gill making his debut. 

"Not India's day today but was really happy to see Shubman make his debut. He’s definitely one for the future.#NZvIND," he tweeted. 

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians was full of praise for New Zealand skipper. 

"@ImRo45: Games like these happen. Credit to NZ's bowlers for the way they came out after the first three games. #CricketMeriJaan #NZvIND," they tweeted. 

 Indian fans also took to Twitter to slam India for their shambolic batting show while calling for the return of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Here are the reactions: 

 

India will now look to end the ODI series against New Zealand on a high note when they head into the fifth and the final ODI in Wellington on Sunday. 
 

IndiaNew ZealandVirat KohliMS DhoniODI
