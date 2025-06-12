Two Indians, One Kiwi & One English Star: Kane Williamson Picks ‘Fab Four’ Of Next Generation In World Cricket

Kane Williamson, one of the most celebrated modern-day batters, was a cornerstone of the iconic "Fab Four" of cricket, alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. These four batting giants dominated the 2010s, redefining consistency, class, and competitiveness across all formats. They were not just run-scorers but leaders who carried the weight of their national teams and kept raising the bar in international cricket.

The Legacy of the Original Fab Four

Virat Kohli (India): A modern great who revolutionized chasing in ODIs and brought intensity to Test cricket. Over 25,000 international runs across formats. Now retired from Tests and T20Is.

Steve Smith (Australia): The master of Test batting with a Bradmanesque average at one point. Known for his unorthodox technique and unshakable concentration. Recently retired from ODIs.

Joe Root (England): Elegant, classical, and dependable. Former England Test captain with over 11,000 Test runs. Still a vital cog in England’s red-ball setup.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): The quiet craftsman. Led New Zealand to the WTC 2021 title and remains their most consistent batter across formats.

Now all in their mid-30s, the cricketing world is gradually preparing for their eventual farewell. And while they continue to play at the highest level, the conversation about their successors has already begun.

Kane Williamson Picks the Next Fab Four

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Williamson was asked:

"Who could be the four generational players across formats going forward?"

Williamson responded thoughtfully:

“The players that come to mind in terms of multi-format are: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook. And also Cam Green. Those are all outstanding players and have shown fantastic moments in all formats. All young, and their games are just growing.”

The Future Fab Four: Rising Multi-Format Stars

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India): Explosive, fearless, and technically gifted. Making waves in Tests and T20s with a bright future ahead.

Shubman Gill (India): The newly appointed Test captain, composed, stylish, and already a proven match-winner across formats.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand): A rare blend of solid technique and all-round skills. His calm demeanor and ability to adapt mirror Williamson himself.

Harry Brook (England): Aggressive and fearless, Brook has already made a mark with his stroke-play in red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Cameron Green (Australia): A powerful all-rounder with immense potential. Capable of winning games with both bat and ball.