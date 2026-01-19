‘Two Of Them At The Top’: Captain Shubman Gill Owns India’s ODI Series Loss To New Zealand

India’s rare ODI series defeat at home triggered plenty of noise outside the dressing room, but inside it, Shubman Gill chose accountability over excuses. After New Zealand sealed a historic series win in Indore, Gill delivered one of the most candid post-match assessments by an Indian captain in recent times. He placed the blame where it hurt most: at the very top of the batting order.

“All of us, all the batsmen. I don’t think we have been able to convert starts. There are high-scoring matches in India and if the batsmen, especially two of them at the top, are not able to convert starts, then we won’t be able to post the big scores.” That line defined the series.

Top-Order Starts, Zero Conversion

India’s openers entered the series as a strength. They exited it as the biggest concern. Gill and Rohit Sharma repeatedly gave India momentum without capital. In the decider, chasing 338, the pair added just 34 runs. Gill made 23. Rohit fell for 11. The pressure never lifted. Gill did not deflect responsibility. “As a batter, you always want to convert those starts, make them count and turn them into hundreds, but it’s not possible to do that every time.” The admission was measured, but the subtext was clear. India needed hundreds. They got cameos.

Kohli the Exception, Not the Pattern

While the top order faltered, Virat Kohli once again stood apart. His century in Indore kept India alive far longer than expected. Gill acknowledged that impact earlier in the series. “The way Virat bhai is batting, that’s definitely a plus always.” But one batter cannot carry an ODI chase of this scale. Gill’s post-match tone made it evident that India’s problem was not individual brilliance but collective inconsistency.

New Zealand Converted, India Watched

The contrast with New Zealand was sharp. Their batters made India pay for loose phases, led by Daryl Mitchell, whose 137 anchored the decider. Gill summed up the gap without sugarcoating. “We were a good enough side to beat them in the series, but they outplayed us whether in bowling, batting or fielding.” It was not one bad day. It was a pattern across three games.

Middle Overs and Gill’s Calm Backing of Kuldeep

India’s middle-overs bowling struggled, yet Gill refused to turn the loss into a blame hunt. Despite modest returns, Kuldeep Yadav retained the captain’s trust. “Kuldeep, the way he has been bowling in the last couple of years, he has always been a strike bowler for us. It’s unfortunate he was not able to take as many wickets this time.” Gill framed the series as preparation, not panic, keeping the World Cup firmly in focus.

Fielding Cost India the Series

If batting errors set India back, fielding mistakes buried them. Gill was blunt here too. “I honestly felt our fielding in this series was not up to the mark. We dropped some crucial catches.” On flat pitches, Gill noted, bowlers rely heavily on support. “New Zealand were better in the field. They must have saved at least 15–20 runs today. These make a big difference.”They did.