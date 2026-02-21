'Two players went into coma, dreams destroyed in Second': Mohammad Salahuddin slams government over Bangladesh’s World Cup boycott

The absence of the Bangladesh national team from the T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked a fierce internal conflict within the nation’s cricketing hierarchy. Senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin has launched a blistering attack on former sports advisor Asif Nazrul, accusing him of spreading blatant falsehoods and causing severe psychological trauma to players following the country’s decision to skip the tournament held on Indian soil.

The Mental Toll on Players

Speaking to the press ahead of the Bangladesh Cricket League, which is set to commence on February 23, Salahuddin revealed the devastating emotional impact the boycott had on the squad. He claimed that the sudden cancellation of their participation left several athletes in a state of shock.

"Personally, you completely finished a boy's dream. I know that two of my players went into a kind of coma mentally for five days, completely lost. The fact that we were able to bring them back onto the field in this tournament is itself a big thing," Salahuddin shared with reporters on Friday. He emphasized that for many young cricketers, a World Cup is the culmination of nearly three decades of aspiration, which was dismantled in an instant.

Allegations of Deception

The core of Salahuddin’s anger stems from the shifting narratives provided by Asif Nazrul, who served under the interim leadership of Muhammad Yunus. Initially, the government had framed the boycott as a state level decision based on security concerns. However, Nazrul later performed a significant U-turn, suggesting that the players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had collectively chosen to skip the event to "protect national dignity."

Salahuddin, who is also an educator, expressed his disbelief at the official’s changing stance. "He told such blatant lies. I myself am a teacher: teachers generally lie a bit less. That he would say such lies so openly, I honestly can't even imagine it. How will I even show my face in front of the boys? He took such a U-turn," the coach stated.

Roots of the Boycott

The decision to skip the mega event was primarily fueled by escalating political friction between Dhaka and New Delhi. Tensions peaked when the BCCI reportedly requested the release of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. In response, the Bangladesh government cited safety risks for their players and supporters as the reason for the withdrawal.

In addition to the World Cup boycott, the previous administration had also implemented an indefinite ban on the broadcasting and promotion of the Indian Premier League within Bangladesh.

Looking Toward the Future

While Scotland was called in to replace Bangladesh in Group C, the BCB has attempted to fill the void by launching the Odommo T20 Cup, a domestic alternative for its sidelined stars. Despite the "mental coma" described by the coaching staff, the team is expected to resume international cricket in March with an ODI series against Pakistan. For Salahuddin and the players, however, the scar of missing the 2026 World Cup remains a deep personal and professional wound.