Two Titles, still ignored: Tilak Varma's vice-captaincy ends RCB captain Rajat Patidar's India leadership dream: Report

India's T20I leadership picture has become significantly clearer, but it has also thrown up a question that few saw coming. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Shreyas Iyer is set to be named India's new T20I captain for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, with Tilak Varma confirmed as his deputy replacing Axar Patel. While the headline decision centres on Iyer, two names sitting on the fringes of this conversation deserve equal attention; Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma.

Rajat Patidar's Absence From the Captaincy Debate Raises Eyebrows

The most striking aspect of this entire captaincy fiacso is what did not happen. Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles in consecutive seasons, was never seriously discussed as a candidate which is a remarkable ommission. Winning one IPL title as captain is considered a significant achievement, Winning two consecutively puts a captain in elite company and winning it back to back makes you at par with likes of Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Yet despite those credentials, the Madhya Pradesh boy's name never entered the conversation at the national level.

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What Do Selectors Really Value in a Captain?

Patidar's exclusion raises legitimate questions about what the selectors and team management value when assessing leadership potential for international cricket. If sustained success in the IPL is not enough to earn a place in the conversation, then factors beyond captaincy achievements appear to be carrying greater weight in the decision-making process.

Tilak Varma's Elevation Signals a Long-Term Plan

Tilak Varma's appointment as vice-captain is being read by many as a long-term investment rather than simply a present-day decision. Unlike Patidar, Tilak has never captained an IPL franchise. His leadership experience comes from leading his state side, which, while credible, does not carry the same weight as franchise captaincy at the highest domestic level.

Deputy Today, Future Captain Tomorrow?

However, selectors appear to be backing his potential over a proven leadership track record. Tilak is already being viewed in some circles as a future Mumbai Indians captain, and his age makes him an attractive long-term project. According to reports, Rohit Sharma has backed him as the next MI captain and the choice will surely between him Varma and Jasprit Bumrah. And now with India planning for the next two T20 World Cup cycles, the vice-captaincy role could serve as an audition for a bigger leadership position down the line.

Gambhir, Samson and the Internal Differences

The BCCI Apex Council's online meeting is expected to formally ratify the decision, after which the chief selector will consult the rest of the selection committee. What remains intriguing is that coach Gautam Gambhir had reportedly backed Sanju Samson for the captaincy, while the BCCI and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were not fully aligned with that view.

Iyer and Tilak Emerge as the Final Choice

The eventual consensus landed on Iyer as captain and Tilak as deputy, effectively sidelining both Samson and Patidar despite their compelling cases. Patidar's Omission Remains the Biggest Talking Point

For Patidar especially, the silence speaks volumes. While India's next T20I leadership group appears to be in place, the decision has sparked fresh debate over how leadership credentials are evaluated and whether IPL success alone is enough to influence national-team captaincy discussions.

Rajat Patidar's captaincy record

Matches: 27

Won: 19

Lost: 8

Win Percentage: 70%

Patidar's heroics helped Virat Kohli based RCB end their 17-year title drought.