Tymal Mills Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah In Unique T20 Wickets Record

England’s left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills has overtaken India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in a rare T20 cricket milestone. Playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred, Mills claimed the wickets of Zak Crawley and Harry Brook against the Northern Superchargers, taking his tally to 211 T20 wickets in England. This moves him one ahead of Bumrah’s 210 wickets in India, earned through his performances for the national team, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat in domestic T20 competitions.

A Rare Country-Wise T20 Record

This list recognises bowlers with the most wickets taken in a single country in T20 cricket. Mills now holds 5th place in England’s history and is among the top performers globally.

Yuzvendra Chahal (India): 289 wickets

Piyush Chawla (India): 289 wickets

Danny Briggs (England): 286 wickets

Samit Patel (England): 255 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India): 254 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 252 wickets

Amit Mishra (India): 248 wickets

David Payne (England): 238 wickets

David Willey (England): 235 wickets

Harshal Patel (India): 234 wickets

Jaydev Unadkat (India): 225 wickets

R Ashwin (India): 223 wickets

Chris Wood (England): 223 wickets

Tymal Mills (England): 211 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 210 wickets

Consistency Over the Years

Mills has been a regular performer in England’s T20 circuit, representing teams like Sussex and various franchise sides. His ability to take wickets with the new ball and deliver tight death overs has made him one of the most dependable pacers in the format.

Bumrah, meanwhile, remains India’s top strike bowler across formats, with his T20 wickets reflecting his dominance in both the IPL and domestic competitions.

Significance of the Achievement

While global cricket fans often focus on international records, this milestone highlights the importance of domestic dominance. Achieving over 200 wickets in one country’s T20 circuit is a testament to longevity, fitness, and skill in the fast-paced format.

With Mills still active, he could climb further in the rankings, potentially challenging England’s Danny Briggs for the domestic top spot in the coming years.