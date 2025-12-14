Advertisement
U19 Men's Asia Cup: Aaron, Devendran, Kanishk Star As India Thrash Pakistan By 90 Runs, Qualify For Semi-Final

After their comprehensive 90-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan, India qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing U19 Men’s Asia Cup in Dubai.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 11:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
U19 Men's Asia Cup: Aaron, Devendran, Kanishk Star As India Thrash Pakistan By 90 Runs, Qualify For Semi-FinalPic credit: Asian Cricket Council

Aaron George top-scored with 85, while a disciplined bowling display, led by all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan and pacer Deepesh Devendran picking three-fers each, helped India secure a commanding 90-run victory over Pakistan in their second U19 Men’s Asia Cup league stage clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday.
 
The win also ensured that India qualified for the semi-finals of the competition. Put in to bat first, India were bowled out for 240 in 46.1 overs, with George anchoring the innings through a fluent 85 coming off 88 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six.

Captain Ayush Mhatre struck a brisk 38 off 25 balls while Chouhan added a run-a-ball 46, including hitting two fours and three sixes, as they lifted India to a competitive total. For Pakistan, Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan picked up three wickets apiece, while Niqab Shafiq claimed two scalps.

Pakistan’s chase never recovered from early jolts. An incisive new-ball spell from pacer Devendran reduced them to 30/4, and although Huzaifa Ahsan fought with a valiant 70 off 83 balls, he found little support from the rest of the batters. Chouhan also got into the wicket-takers list with three scalps as Pakistan were bowled out for 150 in 41.2 overs.

The contest also saw the continuation of the 'no-handshake' protocol, with captains and players from both sides refraining from handshakes at the toss and after the match ended, echoing the stance taken by the India senior men’s and women’s teams in various international games this year.

Brief Scores: India U19 240 in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Abdul Subhan 3-42, Mohammad Sayyam 3-67) beat Pakistan U19 150 all out in 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70, Farhan Yousaf 23; Deepesh Devendran 3-16, Kanishk Chouhan 3-33) by 90 runs. 

