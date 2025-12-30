/UAE Bulls become 1st founding franchise for new Abu Dhabi T10 era; Andy Flower to continue as head coach

Defending champions UAE Bulls have become the first founding franchise confirmed for the next era of the Abu Dhabi T10 with the franchise committing to the tournament’s new 10-year licence model.
The 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be held from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Bulls have been part of the competition since its inception in 2017 and secured their first title in 2025 after reaching the final the previous year.
The franchise, which originally competed as the Delhi Bulls before rebranding, will begin its title defence under head coach Andy Flower. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will continue his role as bowling coach and mentor.
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The confirmation follows the Invitation to Bid process and comes as Abu Dhabi T10 enters a new chapter under the ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC). The tournament operates under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board.
The new structure is aimed at providing greater stability and stronger governance while supporting the long-term growth of the tournament.
UAE Bulls owner Neelesh Bhatnagar said the franchise's decision to remain involved reflected its belief in the future of T10 cricket.
"We have believed in T10 cricket and its potential from the beginning, so we are extremely proud that the UAE Bulls will be the first founding franchise confirmed for this exciting new chapter," Bhatnagar said.
"The new institutional backing and long-term structure provide a solid foundation from which Abu Dhabi T10 can continue to grow in value, stature, and international appeal. Winning the title in 2025 was an incredibly special moment for everyone associated with the UAE Bulls, but we now see that achievement as the beginning of another journey," he added.
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Meanwhile, Andy Flower, who has a strong association with the competition, is looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi with the defending champions.
"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every visit to Abu Dhabi for the ADT10 over the years, and my connection with the Bulls has grown stronger throughout that time, particularly with the support and commitment Neelesh has shown towards the team," Flower said.
"We have some very special memories from last season, and we’re excited to return as defending champions and be part of the relaunched Abu Dhabi T10," he added.
Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub and Abu Dhabi T10, welcomed the UAE Bulls' commitment to the competition.
"The UAE Bulls understand both the qualities that make T10 such a compelling format and the opportunity that exists to take the competition to another level," Boucher said.
"As we enter the tournament’s next innings, we value partners who share our ambition to build sustainably for the long term. The UAE Bulls have demonstrated that commitment over many years, and their confirmation as our first founding franchise is a fitting way to begin this next chapter," he added.
Notably, Abu Dhabi T10 is cricket’s fastest format, delivering fast and explosive 90-minute matches designed for modern in-venue and broadcast audiences. The tournament features 32 matches across 13 action-packed days at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
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