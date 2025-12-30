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UAE Bulls become 1st founding franchise for new Abu Dhabi T10 era; Andy Flower to continue as head coach

The 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be held from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Bulls have been part of the competition since its inception in 2017 and secured their first title in 2025 after reaching the final the previous year.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:41 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
UAE Bulls become 1st founding franchise for new Abu Dhabi T10 era; Andy Flower to continue as head coach
Image Credit: UAE Bulls

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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UAE Bulls become 1st founding franchise for new Abu Dhabi T10 era; Andy Flower to continue as head coach
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