UAE Coach Lalchand Rajput on India’s Dominance: “Arshdeep Singh Missing Shows Team’s Strength”

India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Dubai with a ruthless nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), showcasing both depth and dominance in their squad selection. Bowling UAE out for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs, the Men in Blue chased down the target in just 4.3 overs, sending a strong statement to rivals early in the tournament.

The victory wasn’t just about two points; it was about the strength of India’s bench, highlighted by UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput’s candid post-match remark: “If Arshdeep Singh can’t make the XI, it tells you about India’s depth.”

Spin Powerhouse Leaves UAE Batters Clueless

Opting for a spin-heavy attack, India fielded Jasprit Bumrah as the lone specialist pacer, leaving Arshdeep Singh out of the XI. That decision paid off handsomely as the spinners dismantled the inexperienced UAE lineup.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout, bamboozling batters with his variations to claim 4/12, proving why he remains India’s most potent T20 weapon.

Shivam Dube chipped in with a dream spell, taking 3/4, showing his growing value as a batting all-rounder who can deliver crucial breakthroughs.

Varun Chakaravarthy (1/4) and Axar Patel (1/13) maintained relentless pressure, while Bumrah (1/19) struck with his trademark accuracy up front.

Rajput admitted his players were “overawed by big names” and struggled against India’s world-class spinners. “There wasn’t much turn, but if it’s Kuldeep and Varun, even top batters struggle,” he said.

India’s Bold Team Selection: Samson In, Arshdeep Out

The biggest talking point before the match was Arshdeep Singh’s exclusion. A reliable option in T20 cricket, the left-arm pacer has often been captain Suryakumar Yadav’s go-to bowler, yet he was dropped in favor of a spin-loaded strategy.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, whose place was under speculation, found himself in the playing XI as wicketkeeper and slotted into the middle order. Shubman Gill, named vice-captain for the tournament, opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma, adding balance and experience to the top order.

Suryakumar justified bowling first after winning the toss, citing dew conditions as a factor. The gamble worked perfectly as India’s bowlers ran through UAE, leaving the chase a mere formality.

Chasing With Authority: India Waste No Time

In pursuit of 58, India’s batters didn’t hold back. Gill and Abhishek Sharma started aggressively before a minor hiccup saw one wicket fall. But the result was never in doubt as India sealed the win in under five overs, making it one of their most dominant T20I victories in recent history.

Lalchand Rajput’s Honest Assessment

Rajput, a former India cricketer and coach, was frank in acknowledging the gulf between the sides. “World champions will crush teams. It was good till the powerplay, but once spinners came in, everything changed,” he said. His comment on Arshdeep Singh not making the XI underlined the embarrassment of riches in India’s squad, something other teams can only envy.