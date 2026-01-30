UAE unveil squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Muhammad Waseem to lead; check complete team, schedule and more

UAE have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be played in Sri Lanka and India from February 7. Star batter Muhammad Waseem will lead the 15-member contingent at the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

Notably, UAE claimed their place in the 20-member tournament after a win over Japan in their Super Six clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier in Oman.

While Lalchand Rajput is the head coach, the coaching staff is joined by former Pakistan international Yasir Arafat, who will be the fast bowling coach. Zimbabwe’s Stanley Chioza will serve as team’s fielding coach for the tournament.

The Asian side has previously participated twice in the marquee event with group stage finishes both in 2014 and 2022.

Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Kumar included in UAE squad

Allrounder Dhruv Parashar and opening batter Mayank Kumar have been called up to UAE's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The duo of Dhruv and Mayank replace Basil Hameed and Rahul Chopra from the squad that is currently playing Ireland in a two-T20I series.

Hameed and Chopra have been left out after making single-digit scores in the defeat in the first T20I against Ireland in Dubai on Thursday. Hameed also conceded 28 in his two overs.

USA's campaign at T20 World Cup 2026

The UAE are facing-off against Ireland for a two-match T20I series, before heading to the 2026 T20 World Cup. They'll feature in two warm-up fixtures against Nepal (February 3) and Italy (February 6), before beginning their campaign against New Zealand on February 10 in Chennai.

UAE will then travel to Delhi where they play Canada (February 13), Afghanistan (February 16) and South Africa (February 18), who are also drawn in Group D in the mega event.

UAE squad for Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh.