UEFA Nations League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears After Penalty Shootout Win Over Spain To Win Nations League Final

UEFA Nations League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears of joy as Portugal defeated defending champions Spain 5-3 on penalties to lift their second UEFA Nations League title. The match ended 2-2 after extra time in a thrilling final held in Munich on Sunday.

Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal

Ronaldo once again proved his class by scoring his 138th international goal, helping Portugal take the match to penalties. His goal came in the second half, as he volleyed in from close range after a deflected cross from Nuno Mendes.

Early Goals Set the Tempo

Spain took the lead in the 21st minute through Martin Zubimendi, who tapped in his second international goal. But Portugal hit back quickly. Nuno Mendes equalized after combining beautifully with Ronaldo.

Oyarzabal Strikes Again for Spain

Spain regained the lead before halftime, thanks to a smart through ball from Pedri that set up Mikel Oyarzabal—the same player who scored the winner in last year’s European Championship final.

Young Star vs Legendary Captain

The final was seen as a battle between youth and experience Spain’s teenage talent Lamine Yamal and 40-year-old legend Ronaldo. Yamal struggled to make a big impact, while Ronaldo made the most of his chance with a crucial goal.

After Ronaldo was forced off with an injury late in the second half, Portugal brought in fresh legs. Rafael Leão changed the game with his pace and creativity. Bruno Fernandes forced a big save from Spain’s keeper Unai Simón, while Nelson Semedo and Diogo Jota both missed golden chances to win the game in extra time.

Penalty Drama in Munich

With no winner in extra time, the match went to penalties. Spain’s Alvaro Morata missed a crucial kick. Portugal stayed calm and scored all five of their penalties. Ruben Neves converted the winning penalty, sealing the title and sparking wild celebrations.

Tears of Joy for Ronaldo

After the final whistle, an emotional Cristiano Ronaldo was seen crying as he celebrated with his teammates. It was a fitting reward for the veteran, who continues to shine for Portugal even at 40.

Spain’s Unbeaten Run Ends

Spain came into the final unbeaten since March 2023 and were looking to add to last year’s Euro title. Despite a strong start and a thrilling 5-4 semifinal win over France, they fell just short in the final.

Portugal Clinch Second Nations League Title

With this win, Portugal lifted their second Nations League trophy, having previously won it in 2019. The victory once again showed their strength as a team and the enduring impact of their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.