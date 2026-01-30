Uganda All set to replace Pakistan if PCB boycotts T20 World Cup 2026 says, 'Packed & Padded'

The digital banter surrounding the 2026 T20 World Cup has reached a fever pitch as emerging cricket nations poke fun at the ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). After Iceland Cricket went viral for their commentary, Uganda has now joined the fray, cheekily declaring their readiness to fill any potential vacancy in the global tournament.

Uganda’s "Bold Kit" Ready for Action

On Thursday, January 29, the official X account of Uganda Cricket posted a tongue:in:cheek message to the ICC, signaling that they are prepared to step in if Pakistan follows through on its boycott threats.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“If a T20 World Cup seat opens, Uganda is ready packed and padded. Passports warm (not ice). No bakers leaving ovens or ships U-turning. Heat, noise, pressure? We’ll bring the bold kit,” the Uganda Cricket Association wrote.

This post directly referenced the "solidarity" drama where Pakistan has weighed its participation in support of Bangladesh. The BCB recently boycotted the tournament after the ICC refused to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing an independent security assessment that found no significant threat to the players.

Dear @ICC,



If a T20 World Cup seat opens, Uganda is ready - packed and padded.



Passports warm (not ice). No bakers leaving ovens or ships U-turning.



Heat, noise, pressure? We’ll bring the bold kit.



Yours,

Ready when you are https://t.co/6FAsQDLcXw — Cricket Uganda (@CricketUganda) January 29, 2026

The Iceland Precedent

Uganda’s humor follows a series of viral posts from Iceland Cricket that garnered over half a million impressions. Iceland initially joked that they were ready to replace Pakistan, even sharing screenshots of rising flight costs to Colombo as a bait for the ICC.

However, the "gag" reached its peak when Iceland playfully "withdrew" their own bid, citing the professional commitments of their amateur squad.

“Our players are from all walks of life and cannot simply drop their occupations to fly halfway around the world,” the account stated, noting that their roster includes bakers, ship captains, and bankers. They concluded the joke by adding: “Our loss is likely Uganda’s gain.”

Context of the Standoff

The T20 World Cup is set to commence on February 7, notably marking the first time in the tournament’s history that Bangladesh will not participate. The withdrawal was triggered by the "Mustafizur Rahman incident," which led the BCB to allege security concerns regarding travel to India. With the ICC rejecting the request to move venues, Scotland has already been named as Bangladesh's replacement.

While the social media banter provides a lighthearted take, the underlying tension remains high as the PCB continues to deliberate its final stance just days before the opening ceremony.