India Speedster Confident of India Return Says, 'I Cannot Select Myself, To Come Back...'

India's speed sensation Umesh Yadav is confident that he will make a return to the national side ahead of the five match Test series against England. The 37-year-old has been out of the Test team since 2023 and his last game was the famous World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023. The pacer had an off game where he managed to take two wickets.





Umesh while talking to Sports Tak revealed about his recovery from a leg muscle injury and how he believes he can make the team selection cut again."Efforts to make a comeback are complete. I cannot select myself. I will have to play some matches, get fit. To come back, I will have to play competitive cricket. My effort is to get fit and come back in the team" Umesh Yadav told Sports Tak.Umesh opened up about the hardships he faced to come at this stage, feeling grateful he shared how his father is a coal miner and playing for India was never even in his dreams."When I started playing cricket, I never thought that I will play this, I will play that, I would play for India. I am a natural fast bowler. I have been bowling fast since childhood. I never went to any academy or nets. That is why I never thought that I would play for India. I kept on playing. Someone told me to play this, someone told me to play that. While playing, the son of a coal miner is sitting here playing for India. I think some things that are meant to happen, happen. I always say that fast bowlers are natural; you cannot make them fast bowlers" added UmeshYadav made his Test debut in 2011 and has played 57 tests taking 170 wickets. He has been a force to reckon with under Virat Kohli specially at Indian grounds. Apart from the red ball format, he has also played 75 ODIs and nine T20Is. He was part of India's 2015 World Cup team that went to play till Semi-final.