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Umesh Yadav parts ways with Vidarbha, seeks new domestic team after receiving NOC

It is understood that Umesh Yadav had previously sought clear communication from the VCA selection panel about his role in the team after being fully fit, but failed to receive a definitive response. Despite featuring in the local Vidarbha T20 Premier League a few months ago, the ongoing uncertainty prompted Umesh to move out of Vidarbha.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
Umesh Yadav parts ways with Vidarbha, seeks new domestic team after receiving NOC
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Umesh Yadav parts ways with Vidarbha, seeks new domestic team after receiving NOC
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