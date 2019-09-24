close

India vs South Africa

Umesh Yadav replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in Indian squad for South Africa Tests

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back. 

Confirming the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Bumrah's injury was detected during a routine radiological screening and that he would now undergo rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Karnataka. 

"Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI said in a press release. 

As a result, Umesh Yadav has been named as a replacement for injured Bumrah in the Test squad for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Umesh Yadav as Bumrah’s replacement," the statement added. 

Burmah, who amde his last appearance for India during a successful two-match Test series against West Indies in August, was earlier rested for the drawn three-match T20I series against South Africa. 

Yadav, on the other hand, appeared in his last match for the national side during a Test series against Australia in December 2018.

The Test series between India and South Africa is slated to take place from October 2 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The updated Indian Test squad is as follows: 

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

 

