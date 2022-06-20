IPL 2022's pace sensation Umran Malik received his maiden call-up for Team India's five-match T20I series at home against South Africa. However, the speedster could not make it to the playing XI in all the five matches as the Rishabh Pant-led side went with the same XI in all five games. After the South Africa T20I series, Umran will travel with the Indian team to Ireland where the second-string Indian side will be playing two T20Is. Hardik Pandya is the captain of the side and Umran Malik is likely to make his international debut.

Ahead of the Ireland series, Umran received a piece of special advice from arguably one of the best pacers the game has ever produced - Glenn McGrath. "Bowling express pace is something which is quite unique. And it is very special. If you can combine that extreme pace with control and consistency, then you become a very dangerous bowler. It is just about getting that experience, once you get to the top, you have to work even harder. As long as his work ethic is good and he looks to improve, who knows where he can go," said McGrath in interaction with NDTV.

Umran got his maiden India call-up after a brilliant IPL 2022 where he emerged as the fastest Indian bowler in the cash-rich league and picked 24 wickets in 14 matches. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the season. Interestingly, Umran was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

"There is still time for him. You have to get out there and do the business in first-class cricket as well. You need to be strong so that you can bowl day in and day out, yeah a lot of it is going to depend on him, his work ethic, and how he goes about things. If he can adapt to playing at the higher level and enjoy it, then yeah, looks like he can have a big career," said McGrath.