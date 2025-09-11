'Unbelievable Shot!': Shubman Gill’s Flick Six Leaves Wasim Akram Stunned In Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill marked his comeback to the Indian T20I side in style, playing a fluent unbeaten knock of 20 runs off just 9 deliveries against the United Arab Emirates in India’s Asia Cup 2025 opener. Opening the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, Gill looked in complete control and played the perfect supporting role to the aggressive southpaw. His short but impactful innings included two fours and one effortless six. The six, in particular, was a treat to watch and even earned special praise from Pakistan legend Wasim Akram in the commentary box.

“Look at that shot, look at that shot, unbelievable into the stands. Just a flick of the wrist, unbelievable shot,” Akram said, visibly stunned by Gill’s stroke-making.

Hey Legendary Wasim Akram..I always respect you, but this is too much for just a six #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/Vz2UFjyvZP — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 10, 2025

Abhishek and Gill Seal Easy Chase

Chasing just 58 runs, India barely broke a sweat as the opening pair made light work of the target. Abhishek Sharma continued his dream run as the world’s No. 1 T20I batter, while Gill’s presence at the other end ensured there were no hiccups. India eventually cruised to victory without losing a wicket, underlining the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Kuldeep and Dube Star with the Ball

Earlier in the match, India opted to field first after skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss. The decision proved to be spot-on as UAE collapsed for 57 runs in just 13.1 overs. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once again at his lethal best, finishing with figures of 4 wickets, while Shivam Dube chipped in with three wickets to dismantle the hosts’ batting line-up. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya also bowled with discipline to keep the pressure on UAE.

Suryakumar Explains Toss Call

At the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav revealed why he chose to bowl first despite India’s batting strength. “Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the 2nd innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that’s what we got,” he said. Surya also praised his bowlers, particularly Kuldeep, for exploiting the slow nature of the Dubai wicket.

Eyes Set on Pakistan Clash

The skipper further highlighted Abhishek Sharma’s role as the team’s tone-setter. “He is currently the world number one batter for a reason, he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50,” Suryakumar remarked. With a comprehensive win in the bag, India’s focus now shifts to their blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, which promises to be a much sterner test.