'Unfair...': Indian batting legend comes in support of Babar Azam; asks PCB to give clear answers

Following Pakistan’s elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026, former Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has offered a nuanced perspective on the intense scrutiny surrounding Babar Azam. While Pakistan secured a win against Sri Lanka on February 28 after benching the former captain, Pujara argues that pinning the entirety of the tournament failure on the 31 year old batsman is fundamentally unjust.

The Need for Transparent Communication

Babar Azam struggled to adapt to a middle order role during the tournament, leading to speculation that he may be dropped from the T20I format entirely. Pujara, speaking on Star Sports, emphasized that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management owes Babar an honest assessment of his future.

"There has to be an honest conversation with Babar Azam. If he is not in the team's plans going forward, that message needs to come clearly from the management. He needs to know where he stands," Pujara remarked. He further elaborated that the focus on one individual often masks broader structural issues, stating: "It would be unfair to place all the blame on Babar. There is a lot of focus on him, but ultimately, it is the unit that has failed. The middle order needs serious attention, and that has to be addressed.”

Statistical Breakdown of Babar’s Campaign

The numbers from the T20 World Cup 2026 highlight Babar’s lack of impact in his revised role. Across six games, he managed only 91 runs from four innings. His average stood at 22.75 with a strike rate of 112.34. Outside of a 46 run contribution against the USA, Babar struggled significantly, particularly in the high pressure match against India where a single digit score triggered a wave of criticism from fans and former players alike.

Praise for a Fearless New Opening Pair

While critical of the middle order, Pujara was highly impressed by the aggressive approach shown by the new opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. In the final Super 8 game against Sri Lanka, the pair shared a massive 176 run stand, with Farhan scoring a century and Fakhar contributing a blazing 84 off 42 balls.

"Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order looks really good and sets the tone for this Pakistan side. This is how Pakistan have played their best T20 cricket, fearless and aggressive, going after bowlers from ball one. That 176-run stand was outstanding and a reminder of what this team is capable of. They have done it before, and they will need to do it again," the 38 year old veteran added.

A Period of Transition

Pakistan’s exit marks their fourth consecutive early departure from major ICC white ball events. Beyond Babar Azam, the futures of several senior players and current skipper Salman Ali Agha remain uncertain. The team’s inability to find a stable middle order remains their primary hurdle as they look toward a complete overhaul of their T20I strategy following a disappointing Super 8 stage.