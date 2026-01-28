As the cricketing world awaits a binding resolution from the Pakistan government, the scope of a potential boycott has narrowed. Discussions are now focused on the possibility of forfeiting the high stakes Group A clash against India scheduled for February 15. A report from Telecom Asia Sport indicates that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently analyzing the complex political, financial, and legal consequences of such a decision.

High Level Consultations

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly conducted a detailed meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday to evaluate all strategic paths. Naqvi is seeking guidance at the highest governmental level before a final verdict is delivered, which is anticipated by this Friday or early next week.

According to sources cited by the publication, “Naqvi is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates with President Zardari, and during this visit he has consulted with him. Naqvi will also seek advice from a few former PCB chairmen in the coming days.”

The "Wait and See" Strategy

The report suggests that if Pakistan proceeds with tournament participation, the specific decision to forfeit the India fixture may depend on the team’s early results. Pakistan opens its campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by a match against the USA on February 10.

A source explained the internal logic: “As far as the India game is concerned, Pakistan will wait to see how the team fares in the first two matches. If Pakistan win both games, the chances of forfeiting the match against India will be strong.”

Legal and Financial Risks

Forfeiting the most anticipated match of the tournament carries massive risks. Legal advisors have cautioned Naqvi about the potential for multi billion dollar litigation.

The source further detailed the financial stakes: “Naqvi has been informed by PCB legal advisers that there is a $3 billion broadcast deal in place with JioStar Sports (India), running until the end of 2027, with revenues distributed among all ICC member boards. If Pakistan boycotts or does not play the India match, which is a major revenue generator, the broadcaster could move court seeking compensation from the ICC. The ICC would then issue a notice to the PCB, and ultimately all member boards would suffer through reduced annual funding.”

Pakistan matches – T20 World Cup 2026

February 7 (Saturday): Pakistan vs Netherlands, Group A, 11:00 AM, SSC Colombo

February 10 (Tuesday): Pakistan vs USA, Group A, 7:00 PM, SSC Colombo

February 15 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Group A, 7:00 PM, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 18 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs Namibia, Group A, 3:00 PM, SSC Colombo

Broader Implications

The PCB is assessing every possible scenario, acknowledging that a boycott could have far reaching effects that extend well beyond the 2026 tournament. The board must balance national sentiment and political stances against the threat of severe ICC sanctions and the loss of critical funding that sustains the sport in the region.