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'Unfinished business': Shubman Gill reflects on 2023 World Cup final loss ahead of 2027 Australia clash

Shubman Gill has called the 2027 ODI World Cup "unfinished business" after India’s 2023 final defeat to Australia. The India captain said every World Cup is a big honour and stressed his focus on helping the team win rather than individual milestones.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
'Unfinished business': Shubman Gill reflects on 2023 World Cup final loss ahead of 2027 Australia clash
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Unfinished business': Shubman Gill reflects on 2023 World Cup final loss ahead of 2027 Australia clash
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