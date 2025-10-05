Advertisement
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

‘Unfortunate…’: Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Missing Chance To Play Under MS Dhoni

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently expressed his regret over not getting the chance to play under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, calling it one of the few unfulfilled dreams of his cricketing journey.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
'Unfortunate…': Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Missing Chance To Play Under MS Dhoni

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently expressed his regret over not getting the chance to play under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, calling it one of the few unfulfilled dreams of his cricketing journey. The flamboyant batter, known for his fearless strokeplay, made his India debut in 2021 under Virat Kohli, long after Dhoni had stepped down as captain.

“Always Wanted to Play Under Dhoni”

Speaking at JITO Connect 2025, Suryakumar revealed that despite never playing for India under Dhoni, he learned a lot by simply observing him during matches in the IPL.

“I always wanted to play under Mahi bhai when he was leading India, but I never got that opportunity. I saw him behind the stumps whenever I played against him, and he was always calm and composed. One thing I learned from him was how to stay relaxed under pressure. He assesses the situation calmly and makes the right call,” Suryakumar said.

Having made his domestic debut for Mumbai in 2010, Suryakumar had to wait over a decade to break into the Indian setup. Once in, he made an immediate impact with his unorthodox and fearless batting style, becoming one of the top-ranked T20I batters in the world.

On Playing Under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar, who made his international debut during Kohli’s tenure, praised his former captain’s intensity and energy.

“I made my debut under Virat bhai. He’s a hard taskmaster; he pushes you beyond your limits and expects nothing but the best. His energy, both on and off the field, is infectious,” he said.

The star batter also shared his admiration for Rohit Sharma, under whom he has played extensively for both the Mumbai Indians and Team India.

“Rohit bhai is someone who makes everyone around him comfortable. His door is always open for every player; that’s something I truly admire. He creates a relaxed atmosphere in the dressing room and inspires the younger players,” Suryakumar added.

Leading India and Continuing the Legacy

Now leading India in T20Is, Suryakumar has already guided the team to major success, including the Asia Cup 2025 title in Dubai. His leadership combines the calmness of Dhoni, the intensity of Kohli, and the approachability of Rohit, traits he has consciously absorbed from all three.

While he never got to play under ‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni, Suryakumar’s journey stands as a reflection of India’s leadership evolution, from Dhoni’s composure to Kohli’s aggression and Rohit’s balance, shaping him into the leader he is today.

