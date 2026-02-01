Union Budget 2026-27: Khelo India Mission launched by FM Nirmala Sitharaman to transform sports ecosystem

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the launch of the Khelo India Mission while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament. The ambitious mission aims to transform India’s sports ecosystem over the next decade by creating a structured, technology-driven, and employment-oriented framework for sports development.

Highlighting the growing potential of sports as a career avenue, Sitharaman said the sector offers wide-ranging opportunities for employment, skilling, and professional growth. Building on the foundation laid by the earlier Khelo India programme, the newly proposed mission seeks to take India’s sporting ambitions to the next level through a comprehensive and integrated approach.

Sports Sector as a Key Employment Driver

The Khelo India Mission will focus on establishing a structured talent-development pathway, supported by training centres at foundational, intermediate, and elite levels. It will also prioritise the systematic development of coaches and support staff, integration of sports science and modern technology, organisation of competitions and leagues to strengthen sporting culture, and the creation and upgradation of sports infrastructure for training and tournaments across the country.

“The sports sector provides multiple avenues for employment, skill development and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent already set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch the Khelo India Mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

What is the Khelo India Mission?

The Khelo India Mission is a long-term national initiative designed to build a strong, sustainable sports ecosystem in India. Unlike earlier programmes that primarily focused on competitions and talent identification, the mission adopts a holistic approach, linking grassroots talent discovery with elite training, professional coaching, sports science, infrastructure development, and regular competitive exposure. Its ultimate goal is to make sports a viable career option while improving India’s performance on the global sporting stage.

Background: Khelo India Programme

The original Khelo India initiative was launched in 2017 to identify young sporting talent and provide them with structured training, financial assistance, and world-class infrastructure. Under the programme, national-level competitions such as the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), Khelo India University Games (KIUG), and Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) were introduced, offering athletes from states and universities a platform to compete and gain recognition.

With the launch of the Khelo India Mission, the government now aims to move beyond events and scholarships to systematically reshape India’s sports landscape, making it more professional, inclusive, and globally competitive.