'Unlike previous years when they...': Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar reveals what helped RCB seal early IPL 2026 playoff spot

Former India pacer Vinay Kumar said Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a strong chance of winning the IPL this season if they continue their current form, adding that a back‑to‑back triumph in the ten-team tournament by the men’s team would be wonderful after the women’s side won two titles, adding one of the main reasons RCB qualfied ealry for the playoffs is their balance across all depatrments.

Table-toppers RCB will face 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, with the winner set to seal their ticket to the final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

"RCB have played outstanding cricket this season and, unlike previous years when they were heavily dependent on batting, they are now playing as a team; they look like a complete side. Their middle order, with players like Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar, has added stability and power, which is crucial in T20 cricket. The biggest difference, though, has been their bowling.

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“Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the rest of the attack have brought discipline to the attack, which was key at a batting-friendly venue like Chinnaswamy. They stick to the basics and bowl stump-to-stump. Krunal Pandya’s inclusion has also given balance to the side.

“That balance across departments is one of the main reasons RCB qualified early. If they continue to play this way and on finishing in the top two, they have a strong chance of reaching, and even winning, the final this year. Women have won two titles, so if men can do the same and win back-to-back, nothing like it," said Vinay to JioStar.

On Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s role in leading RCB’s charge with the ball, Vinay added, “Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s role is extremely important for RCB, both as a bowler and as the leader of the attack. He has bowled brilliantly alongside Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam, maintaining a disciplined, almost Test-match-like approach and lengths.

“With so much experience, I don’t think Bhuvneshwar or the bowling attack will take any pressure in the playoffs. They will look to treat the playoffs like any other game and focus on executing their basics.”

Vinay also described Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a “fearless prodigy” and advised bowlers to rely on their strengths to counter the Rajasthan Royals teenaged batter’s aggressive approach.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a tremendous talent and has been playing phenomenal cricket. But against an aggressive batter like him, bowlers need to stick to their basics and trust their strengths. If he is attacking hard, bowling wider lines or cramping him for room can be effective, along with using your variations.

“At times, batters go through a purple patch where everything falls into place, and Vaibhav has enjoyed some of that momentum as well. But whenever bowlers get an opportunity against him, they need to capitalise on it and stick to their strengths,” he added.